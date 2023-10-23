Modders added FNAF’s Freddy Fazbear to Mortal Kombat 1—and it’s incredible

Mortal Kombat 1 has been out for around a month, and modders are already working on bringing new characters to the game, including Freddy Fazbear from Five Nights at Freddy’s series.

The mod posted on Nexus Mods on Oct. 13 replaces Cyrax’s model with Freddy Fazbear, the main animatronic from FNAF. Because the mod replaces Cyrax, Freddy is only available as a Kameo fighter and unfortunately isn’t playable. Keep that in mind when trying out the mod yourself.

One fan decided to take the mod for a spin using Freddy for both players, and the result was hilarious. It also proved why Cyrax was a perfect fit for Freddy despite being just a Kameo. In the video below, Freddy would fly in, brutally cut the opponent with electric saws, and drop bombs left and right. Given that Freddy is an animatronic from a horror game, these moves fit quite well.

The community loved seeing Freddy in Mortal Kombat and can’t wait until more mods like this come out. As one player noted in the comments, previous games of the series only supported modded skins for characters, but now it’s possible to add an entirely new model.

It doesn’t look like fans will be able to add completely custom characters to the game, but there’s still an opportunity to bring pretty much whoever they want to Mortal Kombat 1.

This is the first version of the mod, and according to the creator, they’re aware Freddy still has a few issues. He’s too shiny at the moment and still has Cyrax’s little cloth attached to him, so we’ll likely receive an updated version eventually.

In the meantime, there’s another fun mod available that gives Cyrax an Iron Man skin. Saws are probably not really Iron Man’s style but the beam attack out of Cyrax’s chest looks like it belongs there.

