MKLeo steals the hearts of fans after winning back-to-back Smash Genesis titles

MKLeo returned his Joker to form after taking down MuteAce in the final of Genesis 9 today.

Dubbed the Super Bowl of Smash Bros. tournaments, Genesis is one of the largest tournaments of the year. This particular event had 3,700 entrees and over 1,200 in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bracket alone.

MKLeo won the title but his opponent in the final was someone not many were expecting. MuteAce has been producing excellent results recently and has been known as one of the best Peach players in the world. He played immaculately throughout this tournament, but he couldn’t handle the pressure in the end. “It’s too much pressure I was like crumbling,” he said on Twitter today.

It’s too much pressure I was like crumbling . Sorry I’m idk I’m not too mad he’s so good I just idk I’m not made for that I was suffocating for like 2 hours it’s too much — 26R | MuteAce 竜 (@MuteAce_) January 23, 2023

Despite this, he fought hard against top players like Acola, Light, MKLeo, and Glutonny. Sending all of them down to the loser’s side of the bracket before comfortably qualifying for the finals. But MKLeo came at him in full force and took the series 3-1.

The other top eight players of the tournament included Acola, Sparg0, Light, Tweek, Glutonny, and Sonix.

This was a back-to-back Genesis win for MKLeo and his fifth title in the tournament.

HE'S JUST THAT GOOD!



🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆@Mkleosb is your FIVE TIME GENESIS Champion!! pic.twitter.com/NbPKP4dW7A — GENESIS 9 (@Genesis_Smash) January 23, 2023

This is another page in MKLeo’s book of tournament wins, but was also the first post-pandemic tournament where he prioritized Joker. Fans have urged the player to pick up the character again, and they weren’t disappointed.