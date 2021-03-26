Melty Blood – Type Lumina announced for 2021 release

One of the original developers and publisher of Melty Blood, Type-Moon revealed earlier today in its Ace magazine a new title is being worked on.

Melty Blood – Type Lumina is set to release later this year on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X/S, though Type-Moon is no longer listed as a developer.

Melty Blood Type Lumina pic.twitter.com/9Vu4osGeAE — BananaShiki, local Utage kinnie (@BananaShiki) March 25, 2021

The company, which is known for developing and publishing visual novels, will still publish the new game alongside Fate/Grand Order developer Delightworks, however.

The other OG studio French-Bread, which also created another popular fighting game Under Night In-Birth, is still working on the game, and it will feature rollback netcode.

Since the reveal via magazine, only screenshots and brief snippets of information, provided by Twitter user and translator BananaShiki, are available, including the confirmation of Shiki Tohno, Akiha Tohno, Arcueid Brunestud, and Ciel returning for Type Lumina’s roster.

Closer look at Melty Blood: Type Lumina screenshots pic.twitter.com/AfShOtIGJ1 — BananaShiki, local Utage kinnie (@BananaShiki) March 25, 2021

According to Gematsu, the game is going to feature a smaller cast of playable characters and the developers will focus on interactions between each fighter.

This means some characters won’t be making an appearance in the game because it takes place between versions of the Tsukihime visual novel series, part of the game’s source material. Sion Eltnam Atlasia, the main character of previous Melty Blood games will be one of the fighters excluded from Type Lumina since she does not appear in the timeline being used for this game.

This will be the first new Melty Blood title released since Melty Blood Actress Again Current Code in December 2011, though it didn’t release outside of Japan until it came to PC in April 2016. It will also be the first French-Bread developed title to utilize rollback netcode.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.