Lil Wayne is about to become your go-to source for Street Fighter 6 news

It has been a hot minute since Capcom shared fresh details for Street Fighter 6 that wasn’t just a look at extended character gameplay, but that changes on April 20. But the promise of big news isn’t the only thing fans are looking forward to since the host of the showcase itself is equally as surprising as whatever will be revealed.

If anyone had Lil Wayne hosting an SF6 showcase on their 2023 bingo card, check it off now, because the award-winning rap artist is set to give a deeper look at some areas of the game we haven’t seen in a while.

Tune in to the #SF6Showcase for an extended final look at Street Fighter 6 with over 30 minutes of big news and announcements.



Hosted by Lil Wayne

Date – April 20

Time – 3:00PM PT

📺 Watch – https://t.co/U3uN0wAScQ pic.twitter.com/P4rWqMsUwu — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) April 12, 2023

Weezy will be joined by a number of other faces on the 30-minute broadcast, including some of the SF6 developers. The bulk of this showcase, which will premiere live on the Street Fighter YouTube and Twitch channels at 5pm CT on April 20, will focus on the World Tour, Battle Hub, and Fighting Ground modes.

Capcom has shared a lot of info about the game’s various modes in the past, and fans even got to try out the Battle Hub during the two Closed Beta Tests in late 2022, but info has dried up in recent months. This will be a chance to reintroduce everyone to those modes while showing off more ways to interact or customize your SF6 experience.

In addition to those details, Capcom has also teased that some big news will drop at the end of the show. Fans are already speculating that this will be something like an open beta going live, some wild story content, or the confirmation of DLC that will be coming to the game not too long after it releases on June 2.

We might also get an extra surprise in the form of Capcom including more actual music in the game from artists like Lil Wayne too, though we will have to wait and see what is shown to be sure.