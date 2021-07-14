Korra, CatDog, and more potentially revealed on early Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl box art

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is an upcoming fighting game featuring iconic cartoon characters from across the Nicktoon universe, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and many more.

Based on early information and the reveal trailer, there are 14 playable characters that will be included in the game’s base roster. And publisher GameMill Entertainment has confirmed that more will be added heading into the fall 2021 launch window.

But an early “spoiler free” version of the All-Star Brawl box art that was posted on Target’s website revealed several characters that are now all but guaranteed to make an appearance in the game.

Screengrab via Target Screengrab via Target

The box art featured the game’s title and silhouettes of multiple characters who have already been revealed, along with several that haven’t but are easy to pick out based on their outlines and iconic designs. The two most obvious finds are Korra from The Legend of Korra and CatDog from the show of the same name.

CatDog has a very distinct body, being a cat and dog that share a single body with two heads at opposing ends. This makes the duo easy to spot at the bottom of the art and it could also lead to them being an interesting fighter in the game.

Image via axie_x

Korra is a bit more difficult to identify at first. But once you find her on the left side of the box, it’s fairly easy to piece together who it is. Many people think that the silhouette right underneath her could be Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender, which would make sense, but he isn’t as clear and is still a question mark for now.

The final “leaked” fighters seem to be Ren and Stimpy from The Ren & Stimpy Show. It looks like they appear front and center right next to each other. This, along with how the characters act in their show, has players speculating they might be a duo fighter like the Ice Climbers in Super Smash Bros.

Of course, none of this information has been confirmed by the developers or publisher yet. It’s likely, though, that even more fighters will be featured in the game that aren’t shown on the now-removed box art.