King of Fighters XV’s first DLC, Team Garou, is now available

King of Fighters XV is getting into its post-launch content cycle, releasing its first DLC team today—Team Garou.

This team, made up of Rock Howard, B. Jenet, and Gato, is the first DLC released for KoF XV and Team Pass One.

Each team of three fighters included in KoF XV’s DLC will release as a set, meaning you won’t need to purchase each fighter individually, just Team Garou. But if you buy the team on its own, you will essentially still be paying for three fighters when comparing it to other fighting games’ DLC character pricing.

Image via SNK

If you want to grab Team Garou on their own, it will cost you $15.99. Purchasing Team Pass One will give players access to both Team Garou and Team South Town, which includes Geese Howard, Billy Kane, and Yamazaki, for $29.99, saving you a few dollars.

Overall, SNK will add 12 DLC fighters across four teams, including Team Garou, to the game before the end of 2022. We already know Team South Town will release next in May, with DLC Team No. 3 and Team No. 4 yet to be announced. This means Team Pass Two will likely be announced later this year to include the next two DLC teams.

Along with Team Garou, SNK has also released Version 1.11 for KoF XV, which includes multiple bug fixes and new additions for various modes within the game. You can read the full patch notes on SNK’s website.