Juri returns, newcomer Kimberly showcased in new Street Fighter 6 Evo 2022 trailer

Following what will be the final appearance for Street Fighter V at Evo before the release of Street Fighter 6 in 2023, Capcom revealed Juri will be returning in the newest iteration of the franchise, along with newcomer Kimberly.

Juri is the fourth returning SF character to be revealed, following Ryu, Chun-Li, and Guile earlier this Summer, while Kimberly finally makes her appearance after being teased in the first SF6 gameplay trailer in the online Battle Hub.

Kimberly, the spunky new ninja, and Juri, the sadistic thrill-seeker, join #StreetFighter6 when it arrives in 2023! Spray cans, a portable cassette player, and motorcyles have never looked more fresh. 🎵👁️ pic.twitter.com/Lnw87p27aP — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) August 8, 2022

According to the reveal, Juri has moved beyond seeking revenge following M. Bison’s fall in SFV and is now just a thrill seeker looking for the next exciting battle or outing with the same wicked personality.

As for gameplay, she brings a good mix of familiar moves and new takes on her striking and sadistic moveset.

Kimberly was teased at the end of the original SF6 gameplay trailer at the Sony State of Play event in June, but all we saw was a general look at her character and a name.

Now, we know she inspires her looks on 80s pop culture and style while being a disciple of Guy’s Bushinryu in terms of fighting style, while also making it her own through the use of graffiti and music.

These were the only two pieces of information shared in regards to new content for SF6, but more details will continue to be shared as we approach the game’s 2023 release.

