Jack-O announced for Guilty Gear Strive at Evo Online 2021, releases on Aug. 27

ArcSystemWorks confirmed today that Jack-O would return to the franchise. The announcement came right before the Evo 2021 Online ends with the North American Guilty Gear Strive finals.

ArcSys previously announced that it would be revealing and release the next fighter in August, with most fans expecting it to line up with Evo.

Jack-O will arrive on Aug. 27 for Season Pass One owners, with a full release scheduled for Aug. 30. Some images from the trailer leaked a few days early, too, which drove the hype that the announcement would show off her gameplay.

Before I was cast in Gear or knew anything about the DLC characters I remember VEHEMENTLY saying "there's no WAY Jack-O could come back".



I had to shut up real fast about that after recording. — Axl Jorts Restoration Squad (@Octopimp) August 15, 2021

Similar to her previous iterations, Jack-O will have multiple minions that can aid her in battle by acting as projectiles, working as hazards, and much more. We will need to wait for ArcSys to release the details on her mechanics before we know just how similar she will be to previous games, but it looks like developers have made drastic changes to her house system or even removed it entirely.

Jack-O was one of several characters that the community predicted would join the roster in its first wave of DLC, since she already featured in GGST’s story. The “Hyper Energetic Marshal Fighter” joins Goldlewis Dickinson on as the second post-launch character released as part of Season Pass One.

There is still one extra character reveal and release scheduled for 2021, though there isn’t a specific timeframe outside of later this year. After that, the two remaining Season Pass One characters will launch in 2022, with both having additional content, like a stage and DLC story content.