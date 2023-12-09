Is Yor Forger from SPYxFAMILY coming to Street Fighter 6?

Street Fighter has been going all out with crossovers over the last few years, and Capcom is working with plenty of brands to bring new collab content to Street Fighter 6 players too. January’s upcoming activation with SPYxFamily already has players asking if characters from the anime will be making an appearance in SF6.

After dropping an incredible short animation that showcased Chun-Li and Yor Forger having a quick bout, questions about potential guest characters for SF6 started popping up—mostly around the spy. Unfortunately for fans of both IPs, this doesn’t look like a mission that the SPY×FAMILY CODE: White movie collab will be able to complete.

Will SPY×FAMILY characters be added to Street Fighter 6?

While Yor Forger is the big name being talked about due to that animation from WIT Studio, the answer remains the same for Loid and Anya too: No SPY×FAMILY is going to be a crossover fighter or added as DLC for Street Fighter 6. At least not in the way some fans want to see it happen.

All of these brand collabs in SF6 have, at most, resulted in costumes being added for the game’s custom avatar characters. They can be used in online fights with those avatars or shown off on your fighter profile, but there have yet to be any collab items tied to new characters or any of the base fighters on the roster.

SF6 currently still has two DLC fighters, Ed and Akuma, set to release as part of the first season of DLC content. No information about additional characters or who we might see popping up has been shared—and likely won’t be revealed until we at least see Akuma’s release date.

As for what this SPY×FAMILY crossover might contain? Well if we are lucky, Capcom might include actual costumes for someone like Chun-Li that make her look like Yor. But that is about the height of what you can hope for. The reality will likely be character costumes, accessories, and other cosmetics based on Loid, Yor, and Anya being added to SF6 for a limited time in January. For now, we just have to wait for more details.