MultiVersus is one of the hottest fighting games out right now, somehow managing a steady flow of characters roughly every two weeks. At the beginning of Season One, two characters were announced, Black Adam and Stripe. Stripe turned out to be the announcement for two characters, but players were left waiting for Black Adam until now.

Releasing around the same time as his movie, Black Adam is a new Expert fighter and costs 3,000 gold to unlock. Here’s all the info you need to know about whether or not Black Adam is worth getting MultiVersus.

Is Black Adam worth getting in MultiVersus?

The first thing you should know is Black Adam is a Bruiser, which means he’s a close-up fighter that’s suited for the front of the fight. If you don’t have any Bruisers that you favor, then you might consider trying out Black Adam to see if you prefer him. He’ll pair well with characters that can keep their distance like Velma or Gizmo.

True to his class, most of Black Adam’s attacks occur at a short-range distance, such as Might of Kahndaq, which appears similar to Superman’s combo punches with an added throw.

Another includes Zehuti’s Foresight, which sends Black Adam dashing forward before being chased by a lightning bolt.

Whether or not Black Adam is worth getting will largely depend on your preference, and whether or not you have a Bruiser character you already favor. If you aren’t a fan of Black Adam, don’t worry, as there are sure to be more characters coming that might offer what you’re looking for.