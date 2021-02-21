I-No is the final Guilty Gear Strive launch character

The final Guilty Gear Strive character to be included in the game’s launch roster, I-No, was revealed and showcased during the second Japan Fighting Game Publisher Roundtable in a new trailer.

The former Guilty Gear XX boss is the 15th fighter and will bring her manipulative musical powers to GGST when the game launches on April 9.

As one of several servants to That Man or Asuka R. Kreutz, she is a time-travelling musician known to do anything she can to get an edge, including turning the fighters against each other. Her main goal is to keep the world of Guilty Gear from reaching a bleak future and a major crisis.

She completes the launch roster, which is also made up of Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Potemkin, Faust, Chipp Zanuff, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki, Giovanna, Ramlethal Valentine, and Anji Mito.

ArcSystemWorks has already confirmed that more characters will be added as DLC in a season one pass, but I-No is the final fighter that will be available in the game on day one.

The trailer shows other interesting aspects of the game, including one instance of both Sol and Ky battling at her on the same screen. This could mean there is some form of tag-in mechanic that has yet to be fully shown—or more likely, it’s only going to be available in certain modes and important story battles offline.

Screengrab via ArcSystemWorks

Guilty Gear Strive will release on April 9 for players on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.