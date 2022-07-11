Hungrybox DQs himself from Super Smash Bros. tournament after throwing up blood and still attending

While the main focus of the final day of Double Down 2022 was the top cut for both Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate, a secondary narrative surrounding top Melee player Hungrybox has also popped up.

Prior to the day’s competition starting, Hbox tweeted that he woke up in the morning and threw up blood, prompting him to visit an urgent care facility at 6am.

The health professionals at the urgent care facility informed him it was most likely COVID-19 or a bacterial infection in his throat/uvula. Hbox confirmed in the same, now-deleted, post it was not COVID and he received a shot of antibiotics and steroids.

However, instead of opting out of competing in the top cut loser’s bracket for Melee at the event in totality, Hbox noted he would still attend and compete. This started a widespread conversation regarding not only the top player’s health but an apparent disregard for attendee safety by staff for allowing him to compete.

HBox went to the venue for a few hours, didn't wear a mask, played on stream, then said "I'm leaving for safety" LOL



And people are legit saying "thank you for doing the right thing"



Like are you KIDDING me bro!? — Evan Hashimoto 🍇 Black Jaguar Park (@EGPWonderChef) July 10, 2022

According to multiple players and attendees at the Double Down venue, Hbox not only attended the event to compete, but also was not wearing a mask at several different points—including live on-stream while playing. He did eventually self-disqualify from the event and “escorted” himself out of the venue, but only after playing several games and eliminating SFAT from the bracket.

everyones rightfully clowning hbox but also vgbc is super at fault here too for letting him do this in the first place. insanely risky and stupid from everyone involved, hope sfat and anyone else hbox interacted with today dont get sick as a result — Sabre (@Sabre_Metrics) July 10, 2022

The fact he stopped SFAT from getting into top eight through the loser’s bracket on a double DQ, following Arjun “Junebug” Rao DQ’ing to go watch a magic show after making top 16, has already become a meme. But the bigger focus is on Hbox making the decision to DQ after already being present at the venue rather than someone from staff stepping in ahead of time.

It's actually so fucked how Hbox is at the venue right now. It takes multiple days after your symptoms appear for you to test positive.



It's really not worth the health of others and his own to play in this top 8.



I can't believe the TOs allowed this — New YorKon/اشکان (@Ashkon_) July 10, 2022

Hbox deciding to DQ himself and leave, regardless of what made him change his mind, is better than simply playing out the entire event under the circumstances, but the community is still calling attention to the fact this somehow happened in the first place; especially the fact he was allowed to play maskless, even if it was due to breathing issues or other symptoms of his non-COVID illness.