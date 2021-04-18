How to unlock fatalities in Mortal Kombat 11

Fatalities are an iconic feature of the Mortal Kombat series that allows players to humiliate their opponents with a devastating finishing move. In Mortal Kombat 11, each character has two unique fatalities that enable players to decide how they want to gruesomely kill their enemy.

But only one fatality is unlocked for each character by default, and understanding how to unlock the second fatality can be confusing.

Players can navigate to the Kustomize menu to see which fatalities are currently available for each character. Within the Kosmetics section is a Finishers tab that shows both fatalities for characters, including the locked option. This section also explains how to unlock the fatalities.

All fatalities are only unlockable through the Krypt, which requires players to open chests and hope they receive their desired fatality. The Krypt can be accessed from the Konquer option in the main menu. This area allows players to explore a large area in third-person view and spend their in-game currency on various chests.

Players are not guaranteed to receive a Fatality in the chests, and it will likely take a while to unlock all fatalities for each character. If you want a specific fatality for your favorite character, be prepared to open dozens of boxes hoping for the best.

But you can still perform the locked fatalities by performing the associated combo. The secret combo input will not be shown in the menu, but once you memorize the code, you can activate the fatality as much as you want.

Unlocking fatalities in Mortal Kombat 11 can be a random and frustrating experience, but keep trying your luck with the chests and you will eventually be rewarded.