How to taunt in Street Fighter 6

Some of these taunts need to be shown off.

Fighting games can be broken down into a battle of wills between two individuals who are trying to take each other down. Street Fighter 6 gives players plenty of new tools to do this in flashy ways, but the tried-and-true method of using in-game taunts is still there too.

SF6 lets players make faces with their characters while matches are loading and show off plenty of impressive combos to put their opponents off. That, paired with the 18 characters in the starting roster, leads to expressive gameplay at all turns.

Once you hop into the Battle Hub, the kid gloves come off and Capcom throws you to the wolves of online play. In order to survive you will need to show your strength—and what better way to do so than by taunting your opponents?

Street Fighter 6: How to perform a taunt

Unlike Super Smash Bros. or other fighting games, Street Fighter 6 does not have a dedicated taunt button that you can simply hit whenever you want to add a little insult to injury during a match.

To do a taunt in SF6 you technically need to hit all of the buttons mapped to punching and kicking on your controller of choice. Typically, taunts will need you to hit at least four buttons simultaneously. While hitting them all, you can flick your control stick, fight stick, or d-pad to pop a taunt.

Every character in SF6 has three different taunts you can pull out depending on which direction you choose—up, down or either side.

Control Mapping options in Street Fighter 6 even allow for taunts to be moved around. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This built-in method is very hard to do with Modern Controls and tedious even for those who play classically. There is an easy fix though, since you can actually map Taunt to any button you want in the Edit Control Mapping options of the Control Settings.

