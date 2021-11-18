How to sign up to playtest MultiVersus

There's no guarantee you'll get in, but there's only one way to find out.

Warner Bros. and Player First’s upcoming cartoon brawler video game MultiVersus isn’t set to release until sometime in 2022. But there’s still a way to get in on the action early.

While MultiVersus doesn’t have an announced schedule for any testing yet, players can sign up for a chance to be selected as testers on the game’s official website.

Image via Multiversus.com

In the upper right corner of the homepage, there’s an orange button with the text “Sign up for playtests.” Clicking that button will generate a pop-out asking you to submit an email address to pre-register.

After you type in your email address, hit the “Sign Up” button. That will lead to another screen asking you to confirm your age and the country you live in. After selecting the appropriate options, hit the large orange “Confirm” button.

There will be one more question after that asking about what other games you’ve spent a significant time playing. After answering that question and hitting the orange button at the bottom of the screen, you should get a confirmation screen that reads “You have successfully submitted your email.”

MultiVersus will be free-to-play with cross-play and cross-progression on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Keep an eye out on the MultiVersus website and social media accounts to see when a test might be coming.