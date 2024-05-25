How to get early access to MultiVersus

MultiVersus is going to be an expanded, live service platform fighter that constantly adds new content via updates. But while you wait for the game to relaunch in full, there is a way you can get early access to MultiVersus—with one catch.

MultiVersus will launch as a full release on May 28, bringing a refreshed game and more content compared to the open beta version that was available to play from July 2022 through June 2023. Because the game is heavily geared toward online play and frequent updates, Player First Games had to take MultiVersus offline while it worked on this updated 1.0 release. And, while you will still need to wait patiently for the new release to drop, there is a workaround that will let you play MultiVersus early.

How to get and play MultiVersus early

Don’t talk about the secret. Image via WB Games

MultiVersus technically never went away for players who accessed the game during the open beta period. A version of the game has been playable since the game went offline on June 25, 2023, but it is not the one most people want to get early access to.

If you already played MultiVersus and downloaded it on any platform during the open beta period, you can still redownload the game client and launch it with no issues. Within that client, you will have access to an offline suite of options to play MultiVersus using the last version of the game that was released prior to it going offline.

This “limited offline access” as PFG calls it will allow you to enter The Lab, MultiVersus’s training mode, and play local matches. It also has every character and cosmetic item unlocked for you to use in local matches, though there is no online connectivity whatsoever—meaning you can’t play online with friends or jump into matchmaking.

Unfortunately, unless you played the MultiVersus open beta or downloaded the client before that June 2023 delisting, you do not have access to these options since the game is no longer available on any platform’s marketplace and won’t be relisted until the game’s May 28 relaunch.

This is currently the only way you can play MultiVersus early and there is no way to access the new version of the game until PFG and Warner Bros. drop the full release.

