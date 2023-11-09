How to change controls in the campaign in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

So, you’re looking to take on Vlad in the campaign of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, eh? Then naturally, you’d want to get the perfect control scheme before starting off your journey. Here’s what you need to know before starting the campaign.

Can you change the control scheme in NASB2’s campaign?

There’s a way to change every control in multiplayer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sadly, NASB2 does not allow you to use custom controls in the campaign mode, despite being available everywhere else. Some players are speculating it’s an oversight, but we won’t know for sure until it’s (hopefully) patched into the game.

As for how to create custom controls and use them in other modes, it’s simple. Press the options button in the main menu, then go to Profiles and Add Profile. From here, you can not only map your buttons or keys to the desired inputs but even toggle certain features like tap jump and short hop macros–perfect if you’re used to the customizability platform fighters like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Rivals of Aether offer.

To use your new profile in other modes, it’s even easier. Just change the Default Profile to your custom one right after selecting your character.

Sadly, you’re not offered a control scheme selection feature in the options of the campaign mode. But considering the other setbacks at launch–most notably that the Switch version runs at 30 FPS instead of the standard 60–we will most likely be seeing some patches sooner rather than later.

As for whether custom control schemes will eventually be added to the campaign as part of the first NASB2 patch, we’ll have to wait and see.