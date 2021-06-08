How long is the Guilty Gear Strive story?

Guilty Gear Strive is the latest title in the Guilty Gear series of fighting games, releasing with a full story mode and other elements that tie it back into previous iterations of the series.

ArcSystemWorks, the developers behind the franchise, have teased that GGST will be the final chapter in the story of longtime protagonist Sol Badguy, and there is a deep focus on narrative throughout the game.

Unlike with other, more traditional fighting game stories, GGST tells its story entirely through an anime-style movie, which is split into just under 10 full chapters of content. This means there isn’t any action for you to fight through, you can just sit back and enjoy the show as it picks up roughly where Guilty Gear Xrd left off.

In total, the cinematic will take around four and a half hours to finish, though it might be a bit hard for players who haven’t followed the franchise’s story to keep up.

And, once you are done with the story, you can dive into Arcade mode to have some fun or strat taking on other players online. You can actually just skip the story if you want, especially since there are no unlockable or secret characters in the game.