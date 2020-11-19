Here is the Smash Summit 10 Online Event Schedule

Beyond the Summit is about to put on one of the biggest Super Smash Bros. Melee events of the years, combining commentary from its studio and top players competing online in Smash Summit 10.

From Nov. 19 to 22, fans will get a nice variety of Melee content, from a bracket for North America and Europe, to a smurf tournament, all the way to the usual mafia night shenanigans.

Introducing… Smash Summit 10 Online!



🗓️ November 19 – 22

👥 20 players

🏆 $10,00+ in prizing



It's gonna be an amazing event… and we wouldn't trade it for anything in the world 😉 pic.twitter.com/Pcpvsi3Hg1 — Beyond the Smash (@BTSsmash) October 26, 2020

The action will start at 12pm CT every day, with the Caster Championship kicking things off on day one to warm up the audience. From there, you can expect the EU, double-elimination bracket to lead of the day throughout the rest of the event.

Here are all of the times for each event and bracket that is part of Smash Summit 10 Online.

Nov. 19

Start Time Event 12pm CT Caster Championship 3pm CT Smurf Tournament 8:30pm CT Mafia/Among Us

Nov. 20

Start Time Event 12pm CT EU Bracket 3pm CT Group A 6:30pm CT Group C 10pm CT Mafia/Among Us

Nov. 21

Start Time Event 12pm CT EU Bracket 3pm CT Group D 6:30pm CT Group B 10pm CT Mafia/Among Us

Nov. 22

Start Time Event 12pm CT EU Bracket 2:30pm CT Top 16 10pm CT Mafia/Among Us

You can watch the entire event on the BTS Smash Twitch channel.