Here is the Smash Summit 10 Online Event Schedule

Beyond the Summit is about to put on one of the biggest Super Smash Bros. Melee events of the years, combining commentary from its studio and top players competing online in Smash Summit 10.
From Nov. 19 to 22, fans will get a nice variety of Melee content, from a bracket for North America and Europe, to a smurf tournament, all the way to the usual mafia night shenanigans.
The action will start at 12pm CT every day, with the Caster Championship kicking things off on day one to warm up the audience. From there, you can expect the EU, double-elimination bracket to lead of the day throughout the rest of the event.
Here are all of the times for each event and bracket that is part of Smash Summit 10 Online.
Nov. 19
|Start Time
|Event
|12pm CT
|Caster Championship
|3pm CT
|Smurf Tournament
|8:30pm CT
|Mafia/Among Us
Nov. 20
|Start Time
|Event
|12pm CT
|EU Bracket
|3pm CT
|Group A
|6:30pm CT
|Group C
|10pm CT
|Mafia/Among Us
Nov. 21
|Start Time
|Event
|12pm CT
|EU Bracket
|3pm CT
|Group D
|6:30pm CT
|Group B
|10pm CT
|Mafia/Among Us
Nov. 22
|Start Time
|Event
|12pm CT
|EU Bracket
|2:30pm CT
|Top 16
|10pm CT
|Mafia/Among Us
You can watch the entire event on the BTS Smash Twitch channel.