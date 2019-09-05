Banjo-Kazooie, the Home Run Contest, and several changes to the gameplay of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are now live for players.

Update 5.0 is out now, with all the new content and other good stuff to keep players playing through the night and until the next patch.

Offline

The Home Run Contest mode has been added to the Games & More screen with support for up to four players. Special moves will also perform slightly differently in this mode too.

There are also new spirits based on Banjo-Kazooie characters available in the Vault.

Tooty

Bottles

Mumbo Jumbo

Jinjos

Jiggy

Gruntilda

Buzzbomb

Online

Moves for Mii Fighters can now be changed if they are downloaded from the shared content menu, but only if they were downloaded after update 5.0 was released.

General

Banjo and Kazooie, along with the Spiral Mountain Stage and all of the music is now available for purchase or download for Fighters Pass owners.

Team Rocket, Sans, Goemon, Proto Man, and Zero are all available as Mii Fighter Costumes. You can purchase each outfit from the eShop for $0.75 each. But if you do not own any DLC content, you cannot make replays or videos that feature that character.

Character Patches

All Fighters Previously, if you were in the air and held the shield button and input left, right, or down, and then continued to hold the shield button until you landed, you would dodge in the direction input upon landing.

Now, you will only dodge after landing if you input the direction after landing All Fighters Adjusted the time until you can move again after grab parrying to be consistent. All Fighters Made it so that you can grab using input buffering after dodging, like other fighters. Peach and Daisy Made it easier to hit multiple times using Up Special Ice Climbers Restored Nana’s ability to steal edge grabs. Villager Buried opponents will now be shot up and hit multiple times by Up B. Rosalina & Luma Hero’s Snooze will no longer prevent Luma from being controlled, similar to other instances of sleep. Joker Adjusted the time it takes to move again to match other fighters when bouncing while lying facedown. Hero After Kafrizz hits a fighter or the stage and explodes, it can now be guarded against with a shield, reflected, or absorbed. (Neutral B) Hero Increased the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when hit at the beginning of Magic Burst. (Down B) Hero Adjusted the time it takes to move again to match other fighters when bouncing while lying facedown.

The Smash Ball item also received a nerf, making it slower and easier to hit. So have fun battling it out with all of those special items on with your friends.

The changes made to characters may have an effect on top players who use Peach and Joker, but overall the changes seem pretty balanced without heavily nerfing anyone.

All of the content included in Ultimate Update 5.0 is available for download right now.