Guilty Gear Strive, Marvel vs. Capcom 3, and Smash Bros. Ultimate headline CEO 2021 lineup

Players can officially register for Community Effort Orlando, better known as CEO, which is making its return in Orlando from Dec. 3 to 5. And, now that registration opened today, we know the full lineup of games that will be featured on the main stage.

Because CEO 2021 is taking place in December, it’s combining elements of the main CEO format with that of CEOtaku, which usually runs during that timeframe. And since this is the event’s return to a physical space, entrants are being capped at 2,500 across the 10 games in the official lineup.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3xagDqfViRA

Because it is a combined event, there is a 10-game lineup for CEO 2021.

Blazblue Cross Tag Battle

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Guilty Gear Strive

Mortal Kombat 11

Skullgirls

Street Fighter V

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Tekken 7

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

Within 15 minutes of opening the registration website, more than 1,000 players signed up for various games led by Guilty Gear Strive at 400 players. Many games like Smash Ultimate have since hit their initial caps, with CEO founder and fighting game community director for ESL and DreamHack Alex Jebailey saying his team will look into raising individual game caps in the coming weeks.

https://twitter.com/Jebailey/status/1401664128649940994

Along with inclusion of GGST and multiple anime fighters, the return of Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 has the fighting game community hyping themselves up even more for a return to physical events.

CEO 2022 is still scheduled to return in June 2022 in its usual home of Daytona Beach, and more details about CEO 2021 will continue to be released in the coming months.