Category:
FGC

Genesis X: Full Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate top results

Another year at the top of the mountain.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 18, 2024 09:27 pm
Jmook winning Genesis 9.
Photo via Genesis and Bekah Wong

The biggest Super Smash Bros. tournament of the year is underway as Genesis celebrates 10 years of its main tournament. Genesis X has a chance to be historic for players in multiple games, and Smash isn’t the only title on the table.

Recommended Videos

Genesis X runs from Feb. 16 to 18, with the finals for the biggest titles wrapping up on the last day. There are nine featured fighting games on display, along with a handful of side events—including a pre-release tournament for Rivals 2. Here is a full overview of Genesis X, complete with live standings updates.

MKLeo winning Genesis 9.
Time for new champions to rise. Photo via Genesis and Bekah Wong

Genesis X Super Smash Bros. Melee: Full results and standings

Singles

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBD$9,264
SecondTBD$5,790
ThirdTBD$2,895
FourthTBD$1,505.40
FifthTBD$694.80
SeventhHungrybox, Wizzrobe$463.20
NinthSDJ, Mang0, Axe, Medz$231.60
13thS2J, Joshman, KoDoRiN, Aklo$115.80

Doubles

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstRocky and Azel$2,440
SecondHungrybox and Zamu$1,525
ThirdaMSa and Axe$762.50
FourthShroomed and SFAT$457.50
Fifthessy and Preeminent, Phigrid and FatGoku$274.50
Seventhnut and Vavez, Aklo and Foxy Grandpa$183

Genesis X Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Full results and standings

Singles

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstZomba$9,030
SecondSonix$5,643.75
ThirdSparg0$2,821.88
FourthTweek$1,467.38
FifthNeo, Light$677.25
SeventhSHADIC, Tea$451.50
NinthMaister, KEN, Shuton, Riddles$225.75
13thGlutonny, zackray, Gackt, Akakikusu$112.88

Doubles

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstOnin and Ouch!?$2,416
SecondSparg0 and Skyjay$1,510
ThirdScend and Luis$755
FourthMkLeo and MKBigBoss$453
FifthMaister and Miya, Ken and zackray$271.80
SeventhESAM and MVD, Kurama and Tarik$181.20

Genesis X Super Smash Bros. Brawl: Full results and standings

PlacePlayer
FirstPlayer-1
SecondFino
ThirdChia
FourthKylo
Fifth@ChaseTheLux, Ish
SeventhLegit, Klaatu

Genesis X Super Smash Bros. 64: Full results and standings

Singles

PlacePlayer
FirstShihman
SecondPaco
ThirdHooded
FourthReefyBeefy
FifthK.O.Ken, Dankey Kang
SeventhNatty, blondie

Doubles

PlacePlayer
FirstShihman and Hooded
SecondPaco and Blondekid
ThirdNatty and K.O.Ken
FourthDankey Kang and ReefyBeefy
Fifthduncs and Automatic, SHREDGAR and Bobakanoosh
SeventhHunter and NJ, Traydozer and Lalo

Genesis X Rivals 2: Full results and standings

PlacePlayer
FirstZeeBee
Secondkusi
ThirdI0N
FourthThundeRzPeiGN
FifthYoungblood, Leffen
SeventhMSB, Lucius

Aether Studios announced that Clairen and Loxodont are both joining the playable roster for Rivals 2 at Genesis X.

Genesis X Street Fighter 6: Full results and standings

PlacePlayer
FirstPR Balrog
SecondMOTHMAN
Thirdstopsign
Fourthairjordan43
FifthAirbirdieman187, TreeWiz
SeventhCrazy Diamond, Mr3dimensional

Genesis X Tekken 8: Full results and standings

PlacePlayer
FirstFear of Silence
SecondInserity
ThirdNanditoTheBandito
FourthKomotonoto
FifthHitmonKi, kim$$$
Seventhmouthcow, Bao

Genesis X Guilty Gear Strive: Full results and standings

PlacePlayer
FirstBrone
SecondJonathan Tene
ThirdSupernoon
FourthApologyMan
FifthBrafricaon, HDC
Seventhfrankerj, Phorealzman

Genesis X Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising: Full results and standings

PlacePlayer
FirstVermin Miller
Secondwillb
Third2eZ
Fourthscunsion
FifthMeganecon, DHALEEM
SeventhLaw, Tundra

Genesis X Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes]: Full results and standings

PlacePlayer
FirstMario
Secondprem
ThirdSnappy
FourthMeganecon
FifthMr. B, deeps
Seventhbanj0, cemo

Right before this event began, Alliance announced it was releasing legendary Smash Melee player and three-time Genesis champion Armada.

related content
Read Article Alliance releases Smash Bros. legend Armada at the gates of Genesis X
Armada celebrating his win at Genesis 4.
Category:
FGC
FGC
Alliance releases Smash Bros. legend Armada at the gates of Genesis X
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 17, 2024
Read Article Tekken 8’s biggest strength is amazingly ‘simple’ path for players to improve faster
jin and reina in tekken 8 arena
Category:
FGC
FGC
Tekken
Tekken
Tekken 8’s biggest strength is amazingly ‘simple’ path for players to improve faster
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Special Scarlet and Violet event will see Paldea Pokémon come to Smash Bros. Ultimate
Koraidon gliding quickly through the air in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category:
FGC
FGC
Pokémon
Pokémon
Special Scarlet and Violet event will see Paldea Pokémon come to Smash Bros. Ultimate
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Full Evo 2024 lineup: All games, featured content, and dates
Evo 2023's main show floor during a hype bracket matchup.
Category:
FGC
FGC
Full Evo 2024 lineup: All games, featured content, and dates
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Evo 2024 goes bigger than ever with Tekken 8, Street Fighter, and huge ticket overhaul
A look at the main stage for Evo 2023.
Category:
FGC
FGC
Evo 2024 goes bigger than ever with Tekken 8, Street Fighter, and huge ticket overhaul
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Alliance releases Smash Bros. legend Armada at the gates of Genesis X
Armada celebrating his win at Genesis 4.
Category:
FGC
FGC
Alliance releases Smash Bros. legend Armada at the gates of Genesis X
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 17, 2024
Read Article Tekken 8’s biggest strength is amazingly ‘simple’ path for players to improve faster
jin and reina in tekken 8 arena
Category:
FGC
FGC
Tekken
Tekken
Tekken 8’s biggest strength is amazingly ‘simple’ path for players to improve faster
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Special Scarlet and Violet event will see Paldea Pokémon come to Smash Bros. Ultimate
Koraidon gliding quickly through the air in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category:
FGC
FGC
Pokémon
Pokémon
Special Scarlet and Violet event will see Paldea Pokémon come to Smash Bros. Ultimate
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Full Evo 2024 lineup: All games, featured content, and dates
Evo 2023's main show floor during a hype bracket matchup.
Category:
FGC
FGC
Full Evo 2024 lineup: All games, featured content, and dates
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Evo 2024 goes bigger than ever with Tekken 8, Street Fighter, and huge ticket overhaul
A look at the main stage for Evo 2023.
Category:
FGC
FGC
Evo 2024 goes bigger than ever with Tekken 8, Street Fighter, and huge ticket overhaul
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 6, 2024

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.