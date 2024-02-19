Genesis X: Full Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate top results
Another year at the top of the mountain.
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 18, 2024 09:27 pm
Photo via Genesis and Bekah Wong
The biggest Super Smash Bros. tournament of the year is underway as Genesis celebrates 10 years of its main tournament. Genesis X has a chance to be historic for players in multiple games, and Smash isn’t the only title on the table.
Genesis X runs from Feb. 16 to 18, with the finals for the biggest titles wrapping up on the last day. There are nine featured fighting games on display, along with a handful of side events—including a pre-release tournament for Rivals 2. Here is a full overview of Genesis X, complete with live standings updates.
