Genesis X: Full Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate top results

The biggest Super Smash Bros. tournament of the year is underway as Genesis celebrates 10 years of its main tournament. Genesis X has a chance to be historic for players in multiple games, and Smash isn’t the only title on the table.

Genesis X runs from Feb. 16 to 18, with the finals for the biggest titles wrapping up on the last day. There are nine featured fighting games on display, along with a handful of side events—including a pre-release tournament for Rivals 2. Here is a full overview of Genesis X, complete with live standings updates.

Time for new champions to rise. Photo via Genesis and Bekah Wong

Genesis X Super Smash Bros. Melee: Full results and standings

Singles

Place Player Prize First TBD $9,264 Second TBD $5,790 Third TBD $2,895 Fourth TBD $1,505.40 Fifth TBD $694.80 Seventh Hungrybox, Wizzrobe $463.20 Ninth SDJ, Mang0, Axe, Medz $231.60 13th S2J, Joshman, KoDoRiN, Aklo $115.80

Doubles

Place Player Prize First Rocky and Azel $2,440 Second Hungrybox and Zamu $1,525 Third aMSa and Axe $762.50 Fourth Shroomed and SFAT $457.50 Fifth essy and Preeminent, Phigrid and FatGoku $274.50 Seventh nut and Vavez, Aklo and Foxy Grandpa $183

Genesis X Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Full results and standings

Singles

Place Player Prize First Zomba $9,030 Second Sonix $5,643.75 Third Sparg0 $2,821.88 Fourth Tweek $1,467.38 Fifth Neo, Light $677.25 Seventh SHADIC, Tea $451.50 Ninth Maister, KEN, Shuton, Riddles $225.75 13th Glutonny, zackray, Gackt, Akakikusu $112.88

Doubles

Place Player Prize First Onin and Ouch!? $2,416 Second Sparg0 and Skyjay $1,510 Third Scend and Luis $755 Fourth MkLeo and MKBigBoss $453 Fifth Maister and Miya, Ken and zackray $271.80 Seventh ESAM and MVD, Kurama and Tarik $181.20

Genesis X Super Smash Bros. Brawl: Full results and standings

Place Player First Player-1 Second Fino Third Chia Fourth Kylo Fifth @ChaseTheLux, Ish Seventh Legit, Klaatu

Genesis X Super Smash Bros. 64: Full results and standings

Singles

Place Player First Shihman Second Paco Third Hooded Fourth ReefyBeefy Fifth K.O.Ken, Dankey Kang Seventh Natty, blondie

Doubles

Place Player First Shihman and Hooded Second Paco and Blondekid Third Natty and K.O.Ken Fourth Dankey Kang and ReefyBeefy Fifth duncs and Automatic, SHREDGAR and Bobakanoosh Seventh Hunter and NJ, Traydozer and Lalo

Genesis X Rivals 2: Full results and standings

Place Player First ZeeBee Second kusi Third I0N Fourth ThundeRzPeiGN Fifth Youngblood, Leffen Seventh MSB, Lucius

Aether Studios announced that Clairen and Loxodont are both joining the playable roster for Rivals 2 at Genesis X.

Genesis X Street Fighter 6: Full results and standings

Place Player First PR Balrog Second MOTHMAN Third stopsign Fourth airjordan43 Fifth Airbirdieman187, TreeWiz Seventh Crazy Diamond, Mr3dimensional

Genesis X Tekken 8: Full results and standings

Place Player First Fear of Silence Second Inserity Third NanditoTheBandito Fourth Komotonoto Fifth HitmonKi, kim$$$ Seventh mouthcow, Bao

Genesis X Guilty Gear Strive: Full results and standings

Place Player First Brone Second Jonathan Tene Third Supernoon Fourth ApologyMan Fifth Brafricaon, HDC Seventh frankerj, Phorealzman

Genesis X Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising: Full results and standings

Place Player First Vermin Miller Second willb Third 2eZ Fourth scunsion Fifth Meganecon, DHALEEM Seventh Law, Tundra

Genesis X Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes]: Full results and standings

Place Player First Mario Second prem Third Snappy Fourth Meganecon Fifth Mr. B, deeps Seventh banj0, cemo

Right before this event began, Alliance announced it was releasing legendary Smash Melee player and three-time Genesis champion Armada.