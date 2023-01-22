The final day of Genesis 9 is here, meaning the first Super Smash Bros. Supermajor of 2023 is coming to a close. And with how flush the lineup was with top players and rising stars at the start of the event, the top eight for every event is extremely competitive and includes some names that many fans might not have expected to be there.

In Melee moky has been the standout, with the Canadian Fox player making it into top eight through winner’s side after taking sets off of Hungrybox and iBDW. Meanwhile, Jmook, Zain, and Plup all look in top form and round out that side of the bracket.

Hbox, iBDW, and Leffen—who has mostly played Shiek throughout his run—are sitting in losers and looking to make a redemption run alongside the rising 2saint, who put aMSa in losers to make it this far. Additionally, this is the lowest placement for Mang0 in the modern era of Melee, as he bombed out of the event in 97th after massive upset losses to long-time Melee vet Tony “Taj” Jackson and Matteo.

On the Ultimate side, the competition only gets fiercer with every Major. Top players like Marss, Cosmos, Tea, Dabuz, and more are already out of the running while almost all the rest of the usual suspects have made their way into the top eight. This means you will see MkLeo, Light, Sonix, and MuteAce on the winner’s side and Sparg0, acola, Tweek, and Glutonny battling it out in the lower bracket.

Don’t forget that Genesis isn’t just a Smash tournament either, as Guilty Gear Strive, Rivals of Aether, and even Dance Dance Revolution have competitions throughout the weekend. So if you want to keep an eye on just who came out on top, here are all of the top results for Genesis 9.

Genesis 9: All Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate top results

Genesis 9: All Super Smash Bros. Melee singles top results

Place Player Prize 1 TBD $7,506 2 TBD $4,691.25 3 TBD $2,345.63 4 TBD $1,219.73 5th TBD $562.95 7th TBD $375.30 9th N0ne, Fiction, KoDoRiN, aMSa $187.65 13th Magi, Spark, Ginger, Axe $93.83

Genesis 9: All Super Smash Bros. Ultimate singles top results

Place Player Prize 1 TBD $7,278 2 TBD $4,548.75 3 TBD $2,274.38 4 TBD $1,182.68 5th TBD $545.85 7th TBD $363.90 9th Marss, Cosmos, Ouch!?, Tea $181.95 13th Dabuz, Zumba, Nao, Kola $90.98

Genesis 9: All Super Smash Bros. Melee doubles top results

Place Player Prize 1 TBD $1,880 2 TBD $1,175 3 TBD $587.50 4 TBD $352.50 5th S2J and Shroomed

SFAT and Gahtzu $211.50 7th bobby big ballz and SFOP

nut and Aura $141

Genesis 9: All Super Smash Bros. Ultimate doubles top results

Place Player Prize 1 Sparg0 and Chag $1,800 2 MutaAce and Scend $1,125 3 Marss and Light $562.50 4 Oryon and Glutonny $337.50 5th AndreFn and sisqui

Skyjay and Maister $202.50 7th MVD and ESAM

Zomba and Goblin $135

Genesis 9: All top results

For all other top results, including Guilty Gear Strive, Rivals of Aether, and more you can check them out on the official start.gg tournament page for Genesis 9.