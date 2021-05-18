Fighting game fan creates custom Fighting Game Glossary, features hundreds of terms, videos, and Japanese translations

Fighting game veteran Ricky, better known in the fighting game community (FGC) as Infilament, is known for making some very niche and time-consuming projects for various fighting games. And his latest production is an easy-to-use dictionary that explains hundreds of fighting game-specific terms.

Infil previously teased that the project wouldn’t be a guide for a new game. And after more than nine months of development, he officially launched “The Fighting Game Glossary” today.

Introducing The Fighting Game Glossary. Over 650 terms carefully explained with 200+ video examples and Japanese translations. Easily search by term or game, share links to terms with your friends, and explore related concepts without losing your place.https://t.co/CX98RjD5qd pic.twitter.com/K2z5E6ZA0L — Infil (@Infilament) May 18, 2021

In total, the glossary covers more than 650 fighting game terms that have all been carefully defined and explained by Infil himself. There are also more than 200 video examples spread throughout the glossary to give context to some of the FGC lingo—and almost the entire project has Japanese translations, too.

Users can easily search through the glossary for specific terms or filter for language from specific games like Street Fighter, Guilty Gear, and Mortal Kombat. Related terms and concepts can also be accessed directly from any page without loading into a new definition or tab.

There’s even a “Term of the Day” page that will appear when you first load into the website.

I can't wait to answer a question about FG terms by bringing up this page and showing examples. Been explaining Rekka's, DHC's, OTG's and many other terms repeatedly for the past decade+ of content creation. https://t.co/OkH1zZRNZg — Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) May 18, 2021

Terminology is typically a big sticking point for anyone trying to get into or watch fighting games, especially since an action could be used across multiple games but be referred to under a different name. This glossary gives anyone who wants to learn the lingo for a game or simply understand something a commentator mentions a way to easily look it up and get a detailed explanation.

If you find value in my work (and me as a creator), please consider a donation! My content is always free, and does not fit the Twitch or Youtube model. This project represents 9 months of very hard work, and donations will be my only source of income.https://t.co/T6SOgaPwcy — Infil (@Infilament) May 18, 2021

Infil has done several helpful projects like this in the past, whether it be detailing frame data or other important aspects for different fighting games. He also created one of the definitive guides for Killer Instinct that took them several years to complete.

You can see more of Infil’s work on his website and view a full list of contributors to The Fighting Game Glossary on the project’s credits page. There’s also a contact page for the glossary that can be used to point out any errors or submit new terms for review.