Faze Sparg0 adds another star to his Smash Ultimate comeback tour with Scuffed World Tour victory

Sparg0 just won his second Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament after coming out of quite a long break, well and truly proving he still has it.

First in line, Sparg0 won the tournament over Tweek without dropping a single set, claiming victory in 3-1 fashion from the winner’s side, which means the set was finished in just four games. This grand final was a runback of Mainstage where Sparg0 also defeated Tweek.

MkLeo, widely considered the best Smash Ultimate player, didn’t even reach the top three. Leo went out in fifth place after losing to Shuton (0-3) and Tweek (0-3).

This just hasn’t seemed to to be Leo’s tournament; he struggled in the first two sets he played, battling to 3-2 wins against Ferps and Riddles. He even had to mount a comeback against Riddles using his Marth when he was put down 0-2.

Not much to say about my performance, i guess it was a fun way to end the year. Will try harder next time. Thank you @LudwigAhgren and everyone in the staff for what you do. — T1 | MkLeo (@Mkleosb) December 19, 2022

Shuton put on a show despite being seeded seventh and eventually ended up winning against the best player in the world, MKLeo, 3-0, and finishing third. He only lost to Tweek, 1-3. The Japanese players certainly showed up to this tournament, with Sparg0 even admitting he was “surprised” when he fought acola.

Elsewhere, Light finished fifth. Even though it seems like it’s a low placement for a top-four player, he said on stream he was already satisfied with his placement because he beat his previous placement in Ludwig Smash Invitational, which was 13th.

5th place at ludwigs. I did way better here than last ludwigs so I'm proud of that. Tried fd vs Steve and I'll never do that again. I do not like Steve lol. — 💧Light💧 (@Light_S21) December 19, 2022

When Sparg0 was interviewed after he won, he said he’s back on the Smash Ultimate grind, for real now, and that he’s playing at a level that’s the best he’s ever played.