Everything included in the MultiVersus Founder’s Pack

MultiVersus is here with an open beta. This means players around the world can enjoy free-to-play, platform-fighting action starting on July 16 in early access and in full open beta starting July 26.
The game is fully free-to-play, with players able to simply grind matches to unlock characters, levels, and other unlockables, There is a premium offering within MultiVersus, including a second battle pass tier and additional resources to quickly access locked content in the game.
With the launch of the Open Beta, Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games have released a Founder’s Pack for Multiversus, with three different tiers to reward players for supporting the game in its early stages.
Ranging from $39.99 to $99.99, purchasing any Founder’s Pack will give players an invite to the Early Access portion of the Open Beta, extra Character Tokens to unlock fighters, exclusive avatar items, and varying amounts of in-game currency to use how they deem fit. Here is what players can expect from each version:
Everything included in the MultiVersus Founder’s Packs
- Founder’s Pack
- Instant Early Access to the Open Beta
- 15 Character Tokens for instant character unlocks
- One Exclusive Banner (Rare)
- 300 Gleamium
- Deluxe Founder’s Pack
- Instant Early Access to the Open Beta
- 20 Character Tokens for instant character unlocks
- One Exclusive Banner (Rare)
- One Premium Battle Pass
- One Banner (Epic)
- One Ring Out Effect (Epic)
- 1,000 Gleamium
- Premium Founder’s Pack
- Instant Early Access to the Open Beta
- 30 Character Tokens for instant character unlocks
- One Exclusive Banner (Rare)
- Three Premium Battle Passes
- One Banner (Epic)
- One Ring Out Effect (Epic)
- One Banner (Legendary)
- One Ring Out Effect (Legendary)
- One Unique Nameplate
- 2,500 Gleamium
Early Access will run from July 19 to 26, with MultiVersus going into a full Open Beta after that. You can also gain Early Access by watching Twitch streamers play the game and enabling drops.