Every player that qualified for Capcom Cup 2019

Capcom Cup 2019 is the biggest Street Fighter V event of the year, with the best 32 players in the world clashing to see who will be named the Capcom Cup Champion.

Most of the fighters have already been locked in through earning points from various Capcom Pro Tour events throughout the year and Regional Qualification, but things are coming down to the wire, thanks to the Last Chance Qualifier.

Before the Capcom Cup begins, here is a list of every player that has earned a spot in the top 32 and how they qualified.

Capcom Cup 2018 Champion

Capcom Cup 2018 Champion Tsunehiro “gachikun” Kanamori

Because gachikun won last year’s tournament, he was automatically guaranteed an invite to Capcom Cup 2019 so he could defend his title against a new field of challengers.

Capcom Pro Tour Leaderboard

Victor “Punk” Woodley Masato “Bonchan” Takahashi Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi Keita “Fuudo” Ai Yeh “HotDog29” Man Ho Atsushi “Fujimura” Fujimura Adel “Big Bird” Anouche Benjamin “Problem X” Simon Yusuke “Momochi” Momochi Arman “Phenom” Hanjani Du “NuckleDu” Dang Li-Wei “Oil King” Lin Kun “Xian” Ho Kenryo “Mago” Hayashi Masahiro “Machabo” Tominaga Amjad “AngryBird” Alshalabi Ryota “John Takeuchi” Takeuchi Ryo “Dogura” Nozaki DC “Infexious” Coleman Naoki “Nemo” Nemoto Naoto “sako” Sako Sim “NL” Gun Daigo “The Beast” Umehara Gustavo “801 Strider” Romero Derek “iDom” Ruffin Jonathan “JB” Bautista



The vast majority of players qualified for the event by earning enough points by competing on the Capcom Pro Tour throughout the season. In total, 26 of the competitors earned their spot through this method and have proven that they are the best of the best through trial by fire.

Regional Qualification

Player Region Hiroki “kichipa-mu” Asano Japan Olivier “Luffy” Hay France Raphael “Zenith” Puglielli Brazil Bryant “Smug” Huggins United States

Similarly to the Capcom Pro Tour Leaderboard, there were four spots that went to dominant players from the Regional Leaderboards in SFV. Some of the players were bumped up because the top player from those areas were already in the top 26 for the Pro Tour Leaderboard so they didn’t need the regional spot.

Last Chance Qualifier

LCQ TBD

Right before the top 32 action begins for the Capcom Cup, the final slot will be filled through a Last Chance Qualifier tournament that was an open bracket. Many top players who didn’t make it in through other means traveled out to compete and try to make it in.

Capcom Cup 2019 will run from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, with the finals beginning at 10:30pm CT on Sunday.