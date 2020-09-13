Every player invited to the Dragon Ball FighterZ National Championships

More info about Master Roshi? Check. A new balance patch that will focus on Z Assists? Check. And to go along with both of those updates, we now have a list of players and some dates for each of the five regions competing in the Dragon Ball FighterZ National Championships.

The Spanish National Championship will be the first to kick off on Oct. 16, with France, Japan, and both United States East and West beginning in the following days. Every regional competition will end on or before Nov. 29.

As for the competitors, each region is completely stacked with eight of the top players ready to battle it out over the course of two months. Leading up to the actual events, here are all of the players who will be participating in the Dragon Ball FighterZ National Championships.

Spanish National Championship – starting on Oct. 16

Shanks

Calbu

GenisGod

Gropis

Cuenca5

Tigirs

Gamba

ChristianRG

French National Championship – starting on Oct. 17

Wawa

Kyden

Jila

Kayne

Noka

SilverBladeZ

Kasuga

Yasha

U.S. West National Championship – starting on Oct. 17

NYChrisG

Supernoon

ApologyMan

Kuba

SubatomicSabers

Cloud805

Jonathan Tene

Reynald

U.S. East National Championship – starting on Oct. 18

dekillsage

HookGangGod

Lord Knight

KnowKami

Nitrobros

DoubleLL

AMiniassassin

mambalamba

Japanese National Championship – starting on Oct. 18