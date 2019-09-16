ESAM wins Glitch 7 with Pikachu

Yesterday was a great day for Pokémon fans. Pikachu player Eric “ESAM” Lew won Glitch 7, a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event, hoisting his first Major trophy on the same day that Ash Ketchum finally won the Pokémon League in the popular anime show.

With his trusty Pikachu throwing out an insane amount of Thunder Jolts, ESAM beat some of his bracket demons and finally claimed a Major after nearly five years of being a top player.

ESAM (Panda Global) on Twitter Ash finally won a league I finally won an A-tier Thank you so much for everyone’s support

ESAM’s journey wasn’t easy, however. He had to run a gauntlet through three different top 10 players at one point, starting with Nairoby “Nairo” Quezada, who continues to play well on Palutena.

Nairo shook off some mid-summer struggles to make it into the top eight, but ESAM knocked him into the losers bracket after a close five-round set. Nearly every game came down to the last stock for both players until the last round where ESAM went deep for the kill to close the set.

Panda Global on Twitter @PG_ESAM went DEEP for that 2 stock finish! 3-2 on Nairo is definitely something to pop off about. #KeepItPG https://t.co/ObY1KVpC1E

ESAM’s win over Nairo set up a match with Gavin “Tweek” Dempsey, the second-ranked player in the world who was representing the newest characters in the game, Banjo and Kazooie. This was another close fight, but the bear and bird eventually fell to ESAM.

Panda Global on Twitter @PG_ESAM takes it 3-1 over Tweek’s brand new Banjo, and he moves on to Winner’s Finals of #Glitch7! #KeepItPG https://t.co/QUMggUUDE9

The Pikachu main finished his run through the winners bracket by beating Paris “Light” Ramirez in the finals. With a 3-1 win, ESAM made it to the grand finals of Glitch where he’d end up facing Light for a second time.

Light played the rematch with a lot better movement around Pikachu’s zoning options, but he couldn’t close out the final set and force the bracket reset

GEICOGaming on Twitter LET’S GOOOO @PG_ESAM WINS HIS FIRST S-TIER AT #GLITCH7!! THE MOMENT ASH WON A TOURNAMENT IT WAS A PROPHECY WAITING TO BE FULFILLED #SMASHBROS https://t.co/qJdQlSWvVI

Despite winning Glitch 7, ESAM was quickly informed that the once labeled S-tier event was being bumped down to an A-tier tournament because one of the top players in attendance, Guillermo “Stroder” Martinez Jr., had to drop out.

This could influence the next set of PGR rankings and will likely spark some heated discussion within the community. But ESAM doesn’t seem to care much about the change and the overall point difference is only around 40 points in total.

ESAM (Panda Global) on Twitter Y’all I really don’t care if it’s an A or S-tier I’m still godlike and the point value barely changes Breathe, y’all

The year of the Pikachu continues thanks to both Jeffrey “Axe” Williamson and ESAM elevating the electric rodent to huge Major wins in both of the biggest Super Smash Bros. titles.

Tylor on Twitter Axe Ash ESAM 2019: Year of the Pikachu https://t.co/MNSy0dAcxo

The next Major will be Mainstage 2019, the first Smash Major hosted by Beyond The Summit that isn’t just called Smash Summit. That event will run from Sept. 20 to 22 in Ontario.