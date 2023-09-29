Ed Boon teases horror icon guest character in MK1 that’s already been data mined

After years of waiting, Mortal Kombat 1 is finally in the hands of gamers around the world. But one of the game’s creators is already having fun with looking toward upcoming downloadable fighters.

“Krossover” guest characters are nothing new in Mortal Kombat. Previous guests have included Predator, Spawn, Kratos, The Terminator, and DC Comics characters like The Joker.

But some characters just fit better in the MK world with their penchant for gore, such as famous antagonists from horror movies and slasher films. Previous inclusions in that genre are highlighted by Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Leatherface. And they may be getting some familiar company soon.

Recently, MK creator Ed Boon posted an image on Twitter starring multiple iconic horror characters, including the three above, all with checkmarks next to their faces. But the image also includes more with question marks instead, including Ghostface from Scream, Michael Myers from Halloween, Pinhead from Hellraiser, Chucky from Child’s Play, and Billy the Puppet from Saw.

The most likely additions here are Ghostface or Billy the Puppet, considering their franchises are still alive and well with new or upcoming additions. Saw X launches in theaters today, while Scream 7 has been confirmed to be in development.

Further evidence points toward the Scream slasher as a recent data mine of MK1’s files seemingly contained evidence of Ghostface along with other characters, like Noob Saibot and Cyrax. With a second Kombat Pack likely at least a year away, it’s looking more and more like Ghostface could be coming to coincide with the launch of the next Scream film.

MK1’s first Kombat Pack DLC includes fighters like MK veterans Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takeda, with guest fighters like Peacekeeper, Omni Man from Invincible, and Homelander from The Boys.

DLC



After digging more with the intros, there is evidence for the following characters:

– Noob Saibot

– Cyrax (Robot)

– Kotal / He-Man / Conan

– Ghostface

– Unknown Girl

– Jade

– Cassie Cage

– Kung Jin



— thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) September 18, 2023

Kombat Pack 1 is expected to launch sometime in spring 2024, so if Ghostface or another horror icon is coming to MK1, it likely won’t be for a while. But that won’t stop Boon from teasing a collaboration or gauging fan interest.

