Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour returns after a successful debut year

Super Saiyans rejoice, Bandai Namco has announced the return of the successful Dragon Ball FigherZ World Tour for 2019/2020.

The Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour is a tournament series that spans the globe and runs for about nine months starting June 2019 through to the beginning of 2020.

Last year was the inaugural DBFZ World Tour, which Bandai Namco considered to be a breakout success. Much like the World Tournament from the actual Dragon Ball series, the DBFZ allows players from around the world to showcase their virtual martial arts skill. At the end of the tournament series, the last player standing will be crowned Grand Champion at the DBFZ World Tour Red Bull Finals in France.

To keep things as straight-forward as possible, the top 16 players will be decided based on winner-takes-all Saga events, as well as points accumulated across the tour at Saga and Tenkaichi events. Players will also be able to compete in a Last Chance Qualifier event.

Three of the top 16 spots will be awarded to players who were the winner of one of the three Saga events that will take place throughout the year. These include EVO, DBFZ World Tour Red Bull Saga Spain, and DBFZ World Tour Red Bull Saga Japan. There will be 12 of the top 16 spots reserved for players with the highest point totals for the year. The final spot will be decided via the Last Chance Qualifier, which takes place in France one day before the Grand Final.

Keep an eye out for more information concerning DBFZ World Tour as 2019 marches on. You can check out the tournament schedule here when it becomes available.