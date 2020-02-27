Dragon Ball FighterZ season 3: Full Patch 1.21 notes

With Kefla in the game and the new Z Assist system in place, Bandai Namco spent a lot of time reworking the pre-existing roster based on the last year of results and character usage with some helpful feedback from the community.
From the new Limit-Breaking Power to updates for older mechanics, all the way to buffs and nerfs for the entire roster, the Dragon Ball FighterZ 1.21 patch is absolutely massive and could completely shift the meta.
This year will be full of big characters no longer fearing Fuzzy guarding situations, more beam attacks, and the largest shakeup to the established DBFZ meta since GT Goku was introduced. Here are the big mechanical changes and some of the most important character buffs and nerfs that are currently available for download on all platforms.
Mechanics
Updated Battle Screen
Selectable Z Assists
- Players can now choose from three assists for each character.
Limit-Breaking Power
- Health gauge changes when one character remains and the character has the following effects
- Increased damage output
- Ki gauge increases by one
- Opponent’s recoverable health is reduced on hit (except with invincible moves)
Adjustments to instant Overheads
- All jumping attacks will no longer hit a crouching opponent when performed as the character is rising into the air (AKA instant overheads)
- Characters blocking mid-air will be in a crouching state after landing
- When hit just before landing from a jump, characters will be in a grounded state rather than a mid-air state
Advantage Gauge
- Added a gauge that displays health proportion for all members of a team.
Ki Charge
- Reduced recovery
- Can now deflect Ki Blasts
- Pressing the heavy attack button during a Ki Charge will now perform a Super Dash
- Ki Charge can now be continued for a set amount of time even when Ki gauge is maxed out
Vanish
- Can now be canceled with a Special Move or Super Dash during camera shift
Dragon Rush
- Made it easier to combo into when the opponent is taking damage mid-air
- Can now be performed after landing a standing light attack
- If landed in a combo, it can now be canceled after the attack with a Vanish
- The number of jumps and mid-air dashes available resets after a Dragon Rush break
Dragon Rush (Forced Switch)
- When a switch is forced via Dragon Rush, the switch will occur faster than before
- Switch-in timing can now be manually controlled with a left input after the forced switch
Powered-up Special Moves
- They now only consume half a Ki gauge
Right + Medium Attack
- While Sparking! is active, the character will no longer go over the opponent when the move is canceled into an air dash
Standing/Crouching Heavy Attack
- Increased the move’s damage during camera shift
Jumping Heavy Attack
- Removed landing recovery during camera shift
Guard Cancel Change
- Increased the attack level when clashed
Z Assists
- Can no longer use another Z Assist until some time has passed after the opponent stops blocking
- Z Assists that blowback will always knock the opponent in the direction the Z Assist character is facing
- Adjusted where Z Assists appear
Air Dash
- Made it possible to perform a simple air dash even when holding right up angle immediately after jumping
Sub-Character Attacks
- Attacks hitting sub-characters such as Saibamen and the Ginyu Force can now be canceled
Error Fixes
- Fixed an issue in which landing a certain way after an attack with landing recovery would cause that same recovery to occur on the next jump
- Fixed an issue in which performing an attack immediately after blocking would cause problems with the hurtbox during the following action
- For certain attacks that lock the opponent in place and trigger a cinematic sequence, the hitboxes are no longer active during the hitstop
Character changes
GT Goku: Super Ultra Spirit Bomb
- The opponent can now perform a ground tech after the attack lands
- Reduced damage
Vegeta (Super Saiyan): Super Dash Kick
- The number of jumps available is no longer reduced when the grounded version is canceled with another attack
Vegeta (Super Saiyan): Crushing Knee Kick (Heavy)
- Will now appear behind the opponent and follow up on hit
- Will now cause a ground bounce during camera shift
Frieza: Transformation
- Now you can cancel the Golden Frieza transformation whenever you want
- Inputting the same command again during Golden Frieza will now cancel the transformation
- Golden Frieza timer will not decrease while Sparking! is active
Krillin: Senzu Bean
- Stone Throw and Senzu Bean are now separate Special Moves
- You also have unlimited Senzu Beans
These are just a few of dozens of changes that are going to heavily affect the future of DBFZ as the meta evolves with all of the new additions. If you want to read a full list of patch notes you can view the official translation on Bandai Namco’s website.