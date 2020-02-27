Dragon Ball FighterZ season 3: Full Patch 1.21 notes

With Kefla in the game and the new Z Assist system in place, Bandai Namco spent a lot of time reworking the pre-existing roster based on the last year of results and character usage with some helpful feedback from the community.

From the new Limit-Breaking Power to updates for older mechanics, all the way to buffs and nerfs for the entire roster, the Dragon Ball FighterZ 1.21 patch is absolutely massive and could completely shift the meta.

This year will be full of big characters no longer fearing Fuzzy guarding situations, more beam attacks, and the largest shakeup to the established DBFZ meta since GT Goku was introduced. Here are the big mechanical changes and some of the most important character buffs and nerfs that are currently available for download on all platforms.

Mechanics

Updated Battle Screen

Selectable Z Assists

Players can now choose from three assists for each character.

Limit-Breaking Power

Health gauge changes when one character remains and the character has the following effects

Increased damage output

Ki gauge increases by one

Opponent’s recoverable health is reduced on hit (except with invincible moves)

Adjustments to instant Overheads

All jumping attacks will no longer hit a crouching opponent when performed as the character is rising into the air (AKA instant overheads)

Characters blocking mid-air will be in a crouching state after landing

When hit just before landing from a jump, characters will be in a grounded state rather than a mid-air state

Advantage Gauge

Added a gauge that displays health proportion for all members of a team.

Ki Charge

Reduced recovery

Can now deflect Ki Blasts

Pressing the heavy attack button during a Ki Charge will now perform a Super Dash

Ki Charge can now be continued for a set amount of time even when Ki gauge is maxed out

Vanish

Can now be canceled with a Special Move or Super Dash during camera shift

Dragon Rush

Made it easier to combo into when the opponent is taking damage mid-air

Can now be performed after landing a standing light attack

If landed in a combo, it can now be canceled after the attack with a Vanish

The number of jumps and mid-air dashes available resets after a Dragon Rush break

Dragon Rush (Forced Switch)

When a switch is forced via Dragon Rush, the switch will occur faster than before

Switch-in timing can now be manually controlled with a left input after the forced switch

Powered-up Special Moves

They now only consume half a Ki gauge

Right + Medium Attack

While Sparking! is active, the character will no longer go over the opponent when the move is canceled into an air dash

Standing/Crouching Heavy Attack

Increased the move’s damage during camera shift

Jumping Heavy Attack

Removed landing recovery during camera shift

Guard Cancel Change

Increased the attack level when clashed

Z Assists

Can no longer use another Z Assist until some time has passed after the opponent stops blocking

Z Assists that blowback will always knock the opponent in the direction the Z Assist character is facing

Adjusted where Z Assists appear

Air Dash

Made it possible to perform a simple air dash even when holding right up angle immediately after jumping

Sub-Character Attacks

Attacks hitting sub-characters such as Saibamen and the Ginyu Force can now be canceled

Error Fixes

Fixed an issue in which landing a certain way after an attack with landing recovery would cause that same recovery to occur on the next jump

Fixed an issue in which performing an attack immediately after blocking would cause problems with the hurtbox during the following action

For certain attacks that lock the opponent in place and trigger a cinematic sequence, the hitboxes are no longer active during the hitstop

Character changes

GT Goku: Super Ultra Spirit Bomb

The opponent can now perform a ground tech after the attack lands

Reduced damage

Vegeta (Super Saiyan): Super Dash Kick

The number of jumps available is no longer reduced when the grounded version is canceled with another attack

Vegeta (Super Saiyan): Crushing Knee Kick (Heavy)

Will now appear behind the opponent and follow up on hit

Will now cause a ground bounce during camera shift

Frieza: Transformation

Now you can cancel the Golden Frieza transformation whenever you want

Inputting the same command again during Golden Frieza will now cancel the transformation

Golden Frieza timer will not decrease while Sparking! is active

Krillin: Senzu Bean

Stone Throw and Senzu Bean are now separate Special Moves

You also have unlimited Senzu Beans

These are just a few of dozens of changes that are going to heavily affect the future of DBFZ as the meta evolves with all of the new additions. If you want to read a full list of patch notes you can view the official translation on Bandai Namco’s website.