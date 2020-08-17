Dragon Ball FighterZ National Championship set to begin in October

Top-level competition is about to return for Dragon Ball FighterZ. Bandai Namco and Arc System Works are officially launching a DBFZ National Championship online tournament in October, the companies announced yesterday.

Details about the event are still scarce, but we do know most of the time windows for the tournament and which regions are going to be involved.

More info about the #DBFZ National Championship pic.twitter.com/KDidieRKL1 — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) August 16, 2020

Starting with the regions, the U.S. will be split into U.S. East and U.S. West, with the remaining regions specified down to Japan, France, and Spain. Eight players will be invited to compete in their individual regions for the Online Championships.

That will lead to a seven-day round-robin bracket to narrow it down to the top four players, who will all qualify for the playoffs. The playoffs will last for an entire month, with one player being named the national champion for each region.

All matches in each bracket will be first-to-five, which means the intensity in each bout will be off the charts.

All of the players competing in each region will be revealed in the next Dragon Ball FighterZ Show in September, where we’ll also see more footage and release details for the newest DLC fighter, Master Roshi. Bandai teased that more information will drop soon about the next two characters that have yet to be revealed.

Screengrab via Bandai Namco

The round-robin portion of the Online Championships will run from October to November, while the playoffs and finals will be settled in December along with a Community Roundup for all of the events.

More details for the DBFZ National Championship will be revealed alongside the players for each region in the September broadcast.