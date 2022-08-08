Dragon Ball FighterZ is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles

Gamers on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles will soon have their chance to leverage these devices and play Dragon Ball FigherZ more than four years after its release.

Today Bandai Namco announced that the game is on the way for these consoles and it will land alongside the highly anticipated and praised rollback netcode that was first announced during EVO 2022.

The news was shared in a social media post that also revealed testing has shown that this DBFZ rollback is ready to go for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC and that the Bandai Namco team is working on its production.

[#DBFZ]

The release of the PlayStation🄬5 and Xbox Series X｜S versions of “DRAGON BALL FighterZ" with the rollback netcode system implemented has been decided.



*More information will be released at a later date. Please await for further details. pic.twitter.com/EuYwbbIKwD — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) August 7, 2022

Those who already own Dragon Ball FighterZ for PlayStation 4 can get the game on their PS5 console via the upgrade program, and similarly, Xbox gamers can use Smart Delivery to play the game on their Xbox Series devices.

Players on PC will likely be given a choice whether to play with the rollback netcode system or with delay, according to the Aug. 7 announcement.

Dragon Ball FighterZ first launched in 2018 and is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Since its launch, Dragon Ball FigherZ has sold more than eight million copies across these devices.

While all of the news was announced over the weekend to coincide with EVO 2022, right now there is no date for Dragon Ball FigherZ to launch on either PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series consoles.

Fans will get further information related to this launch at a later date.