Dragon Ball FighterZ hits PC Game Pass on Feb. 24

Dragon Ball FighterZ is headed to PC Game Pass on Feb. 24, giving even more players a chance to try out the base version of the fighting game.

DBFZ was added to Xbox Game Pass last October, bringing Bandai Namco and Arc System Work’s critically acclaimed title to anyone who used the subscription service across multiple Xbox platforms. And for players who have Game Pass Ultimate, they can now enjoy the game on console or PC at no additional cost.

This addition is also timely because DBFZ will be getting its first new character in almost a year on Feb. 24 when Android 21 (Lab Coat) joins the roster. Prior to this, DBFZ’s newest fighter was Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta on March 12, 2021, which many players viewed as the end of support for the game since it brought an end to Season Pass Three.

The version of DBFZ available on both versions of Game Pass is just the standard edition of the game, not the FighterZ or Ultimate Edition. This means players will only have access to the game’s base roster of 24 characters, with the additional 20 DLC fighters all being sold separately via the various season passes.

Typically, around the time a deal like this goes through, all of the DLC and additional content will also go on sale. So if you do like the game and want to dive all the way in, you can likely do so for a discount on Feb. 24.