Denuvo is a Digital Rights Management tool that prevents people from being able to pirate paid games. With the looming release of Street Fighter 6, it’d be only fair for Capcom to want to maximize profit and prevent the piracy of their game.

Which begs the question: Does Street Fighter 6 have Denuvo?

Does Street Fighter 6 Have Denuvo? Imagegrab via StreetFighter on Twitter

In recent years, Capcom’s staple Digital Rights Management (DRM) tool was Denuvo so it wouldn’t be surprising to see it in Street Fighter 6. A quick look at its Steam page confirms it.

Street Fighter 6 has Denuvo according to its Steam Page. Image via Steam

Now, what does this mean for Street Fighter 6?

What is Denuvo in Street Fighter 6?

Denuvo is a Digital Rights Management tool that prevents games from being cracked the moment they’re released. It basically prevents pirates from getting their hands on the game immediately and stunting the initial sales of the game.

Denuvo released a statement in 2018 saying “there is no uncrackable game” and that the purpose of the tool is to preserve the initial sales figures. For this purpose, it would seem like the addition of Denuvo to Street Fighter 6 would be the rational outcome to maximize profits from it. But here are also negative effects that Denuvo can introduce to the game once it’s implemented.

Is Denuvo good for Street Fighter 6?

Denuvo doesn’t have a good reputation when it comes to performance. A 2021 report by EuroGamer said Resident Evil Village without Denuvo had a much better performance than the version with it. It has also been a discussion in this 2015 Reddit thread where fans are divided on whether it really does any damage to the game.

A game like Street Fighter 6 might be negatively impacted if the DRM isn’t implemented properly. Since SF6 is a competitive fighting game, having FPS drops and performance problems during a match can easily spell out your defeat. Every frame is crucial in a fighting game.

