Does Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 have Crossplay and Cross-platform play? – Answered

What you need to know before you play online.

Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl 2 is out, and fans are looking to play as their favorite Nickelodeon icons again as they square off in this platform fighter sequel. And of course, a great online experience is not complete without crossplay.

Here’s what you need to know about cross-platform play in NASB2.

Is there crossplay in NASB2?

Jump for joy. Screenshot by Dot Esport.

The official website and a tweet by the developers both confirm NASB2 will have cross-platform play at launch. This means friends can play online from different consoles, or an online tournament should run with little issue with players from every version of the game’s release.

That said, some versions might be worse for online play right now than others. In particular, the Nintendo Switch version is running at 30 FPS instead of 60. Not only will this really bug technical players, but it also ruins the online experience because your opponent will have a clear advantage. Until that version gets patched, it’s best to either wait or consider getting the game on a different console, such as on Steam or PS5.

Crossplay is sure to invite even more players to compete and for high-level tournaments to promote a larger player-base. Already, professional Smash Bros. player Hungrybox has announced Slimebox, a NASB2 tournament that’ll take place on Nov. 15. This is just one of many events we’ll be seeing shortly due to cross-platform play.

NASB2 launched on Tuesday, Nov. 7 and is now available on Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.