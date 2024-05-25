Combo Breaker 2024: All top results, reveals, and full game schedule

It is time once again to head back to the land of no coasts for Combo Breaker 2024 and a weekend of pure fighting game goodness. From Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 to community classics like the Mystery Game tournament, get ready for non-stop action out of the Midwest.
Set to shake up Chicago from May 24 to 26, Combo Breaker is one of the fighting game community’s biggest and most diverse tournaments every year. Combo Breaker 2024 features over 24 main event brackets across new and classic titles, plenty of community tournaments, and plenty of other bonuses—like the Popcorn Baron and playable cabinets for Riot Games’ 2XKO.
To kick off the summer season of FGC events, here is a full list of every featured game and their top tournament results at Combo Breaker 2024, live as they happen. We have also bundled in a guide on how to watch these games and will keep track of every major announcement made at the event.
Combo Breaker 2024: All featured games, top results, and live standings
Skullgirls 2nd Encore: Combo Breaker 2024 top results
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|First
|SonicFox
|Skullgirls World Championship 2024 invite
|Second
|dekillsage
|N/A
|Third
|Swiftfox-Dash
|N/A
|Fourth
|???
|N/A
|Fifth
|Nope.avi
Vending
|N/A
|Seventh
|Triviality
Swergin
|N/A
Garou: Mark of the Wolves: Combo Breaker 2024 top results
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|First
|scrubeks
|$250
|Second
|Dave O
|$150
|Third
|pineapple_consultant
|$100
|Fourth
|Razeq
|N/A
|Fifth
|Cole
Hey, I’m Reggie
|N/A
|Seventh
|Instinct
ubersaurus
|N/A
Ongoing tournament brackets
- Tekken 8
- Street Fighter 6
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes]
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Killer Instinct
- King of Fighters XV
- Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
- Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- DNF Duel
- Samurai Shodown
- Vampire Survivor
- Them’s Fighting Herds
- Super Smash Bros. Melee
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Mystery Game
Where to watch Combo Breaker 2024: Full Schedule
Because there are so many games featured at Combo Breaker 2024, the event team had to release a color-coded schedule just to make it easy for viewers to see which community stream hub is hosting which game.
Unlike bigger tournaments like Evo, Combo Breaker teams up with various FGC communities to broadcast its brackets, such as teamsp00ky or TampaNeverSleeps. Some games, like Tekken 8 and Mortal Combat will be full streamed on the official Tekken and NeatherRealm Twitch channels. Here is a look at the full schedule, with links underneath it to each of the channels mentioned.
Combo Breaker 2024: All major announcements and best reveals
At most big fighting game tournaments, developers like to share details about upcoming DLC or new content for their games. Combo Breaker 2024 is a bit behind the curve since we have already seen plenty of major announcements over the last few months but, if there are any cool announcements, we will compile them here.