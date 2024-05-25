Combo Breaker 2024: All top results, reveals, and full game schedule

It is time once again to head back to the land of no coasts for Combo Breaker 2024 and a weekend of pure fighting game goodness. From Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 to community classics like the Mystery Game tournament, get ready for non-stop action out of the Midwest.

Recommended Videos

Set to shake up Chicago from May 24 to 26, Combo Breaker is one of the fighting game community’s biggest and most diverse tournaments every year. Combo Breaker 2024 features over 24 main event brackets across new and classic titles, plenty of community tournaments, and plenty of other bonuses—like the Popcorn Baron and playable cabinets for Riot Games’ 2XKO.

To kick off the summer season of FGC events, here is a full list of every featured game and their top tournament results at Combo Breaker 2024, live as they happen. We have also bundled in a guide on how to watch these games and will keep track of every major announcement made at the event.

Combo Breaker 2024: All featured games, top results, and live standings

Midwest. Worldwide. Photo via Combo Breaker

Skullgirls 2nd Encore: Combo Breaker 2024 top results

Place Player Prize First SonicFox Skullgirls World Championship 2024 invite Second dekillsage N/A Third Swiftfox-Dash N/A Fourth ??? N/A Fifth Nope.avi

Vending N/A Seventh Triviality

Swergin N/A

Garou: Mark of the Wolves: Combo Breaker 2024 top results

Place Player Prize First scrubeks $250 Second Dave O $150 Third pineapple_consultant $100 Fourth Razeq N/A Fifth Cole

Hey, I’m Reggie N/A Seventh Instinct

ubersaurus N/A

Ongoing tournament brackets

Tekken 8

Street Fighter 6

Guilty Gear Strive

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes]

Mortal Kombat 1

Killer Instinct

King of Fighters XV

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2

BlazBlue: Central Fiction

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike

Dragon Ball FighterZ

DNF Duel

Samurai Shodown

Vampire Survivor

Them’s Fighting Herds

Super Smash Bros. Melee

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Mystery Game

Where to watch Combo Breaker 2024: Full Schedule

Because there are so many games featured at Combo Breaker 2024, the event team had to release a color-coded schedule just to make it easy for viewers to see which community stream hub is hosting which game.

Unlike bigger tournaments like Evo, Combo Breaker teams up with various FGC communities to broadcast its brackets, such as teamsp00ky or TampaNeverSleeps. Some games, like Tekken 8 and Mortal Combat will be full streamed on the official Tekken and NeatherRealm Twitch channels. Here is a look at the full schedule, with links underneath it to each of the channels mentioned.

Image via Combo Breaker

Combo Breaker 2024: All major announcements and best reveals

At most big fighting game tournaments, developers like to share details about upcoming DLC or new content for their games. Combo Breaker 2024 is a bit behind the curve since we have already seen plenty of major announcements over the last few months but, if there are any cool announcements, we will compile them here.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more