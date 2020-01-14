Combo Breaker 2020 hits the scene on May 22

One of the biggest fighting game tournaments of the year has locked in its dates as Combo Breaker 2020 will hit the Renaissance Schaumburg in Chicago from May 22 to 24.

Combo Breaker is a hub for every part of the Fighting Game Community, bringing together competitive scenes of all sizes on a big stage. From Street Fighter V: Champion Edition and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate all the way to Marvel vs. Capcom 3 and Skullgirls: 2nd Encore, there is a game for everyone to enjoy.

This year’s event is going all in on presentation, booking a huge, 24-hour venue and providing more than just mainstage content for attendees to watch and participate in.

24 official tournaments.

24-hour venue that will remain open until the end of the final tournament on Championship Sunday.

Dedicated free play casual setups around the venue.

Community tournaments that will have dedicated staff, streams, and stages (which will feature games like Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite.)

Dedicated streams for every tournament, including a Top Eight presentation for every game.

Large stages for every tournament at the event.

Full arcade, artist alley and vendor stations with free shuttle to nearby restaurant hotbeds.

Combo Breaker 2020 will be considered a Major event for pretty much every game in attendance that has a competitive circuit such as Smash Ultimate, SFV, and Mortal Kombat 11. The tournament is actually included in the 2020 Capcom Pro Tour and MK Pro Kompetition 2019-20 season, which means it will directly play into which players make the finals for the finals for those circuits.

Registration is now open for every event and will remain open until May 4 at 11:59pm CT, with an emergency sign-up period likely to remain open for an upcharge entry price for slightly longer after that. Here is every title that will be appearing at this year’s tournament.

BlazBlue: Central Fiction

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Brawlhalla (Singles and Doubles)

Breakers Revenge

DRAGON BALL FighterZ

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2

Killer Instinct

Marvel vs. Capcom 2

Melty Blood Actress Again Current Code

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

Skullgirls: 2nd Encore

Soulcalibur VI

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike

SFV: Champion Edition

Smash Ultimate (Singles and Squad Strike)

Super Street Fighter II Turbo

TEKKEN 7

The King of Fighters XIV

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Vampire Savior

and one Mystery Game Tournament that will be announced in the near future

You can still register for the event on the official Combo Breaker website or through the event’s Smash.gg page, just be aware that it might be difficult to book a hotel near the venue at the moment.