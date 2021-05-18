CEO 2021 set to return in December, will combine CEO and CEOtaku events

Community Effort Orlando, better known as CEO, is making a comeback later this year after having to cancel a majority of its tournaments throughout 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event won’t return in its usual June timeframe, however. Instead, CEO 2021 will be hosted in Orlando from Dec. 3 to 5.

Thank you for the positive response #FGC.



While we work out all the details to safely bring back CEO and launch registration, tell us what games would you want to see hosted at #CEO2021?



Oh and you may want to save the date below because it’s set! https://t.co/vvbYbtbzFV pic.twitter.com/Z5WdZc5OB6 — ceogaming.org (@CEOGaming) May 18, 2021

The comeback has been in the works for several months, with CEO founder and fighting game community director for ESL and DreamHack Alex Jebailey noting that CEO 2021 is taking the place of CEOtaku. This was done to give CEO plenty of time to safely plan out a return and adjust accordingly to any changes in the health and safety guidelines leading up to the event.

Instead of trying to run two separate events, CEO 2021 will combine the usual CEO lineup with that of CEOtaku, bringing together the best of both worlds. Jebailey specifically noted the focus will be on the regular CEO lineup, but there will be at least three anime fighters included in the main lineup for the event, along with side tournaments run by the community.

Bloo nailed it. Attempting to do two events in one year is riskier than it already is with. There won't be CEOtaku in September this year officially and all my focus is on CEO in December but will include at least 3 AFGC Titles in the line up plus whatever sides community can run — Alex Jebailey (@Jebailey) May 18, 2021

The CEO team is still working out the details to “safely bring back CEO and launch registration,” with more details to be shared in the coming weeks. Additionally, CEO 2022 is still scheduled to return in June of next year in its usual home of Daytona Beach.