Capcom shuts down Street Fighter V servers for maintenance, could fix netcode

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition has only been out for a few days and players are already getting more good news.

After a slight delay, server maintenance is happening from 6:30pm to 10pm CT today and it could bring with it fixes for the game’s netcode.

#SFV servers are down for maintenance. Thanks for your support! — SFV Server Status (@SFVServer) February 19, 2020

This has long been an issue with several fighting games on the market, but SFV is one of the worst cases of poor netcode, which has made the game borderline unplayable online at times.

Netcode is a general term used to describe the connection between the player and the game’s server, which can heavily affect a player’s experience. If the netcode performs well, players will be happy. But in the case of SFV, the netcode fluctuates massively from player to player, leading to lag and high latency during matches.

Capcom is not alone in struggling to have good netcode, as Arc System Works titles like Dragon Ball FighterZ and even Bandai Namco’s Tekken 7 are frequently bashed for how bad the games perform online. But with the release of SFV: Champion Edition, Capcom has a chance to fix something that made many players drop the game.

Series producer Yoshinori Ono announced earlier in the week there would be some updates to the Champion Edition netcode, but the exact contents of this fix are unknown.

Thank you for the positive responses on our netcode announcement! Many players are asking about the timing for this, so I can share that the netcode update will happen next week after the server maintenance. For this week, please enjoy the release of #SFVCE and Seth on Friday! pic.twitter.com/vU0gkWEhXK — Yoshinori Ono (@Yoshi_OnoChin) February 13, 2020

Outside of Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite’s solid netcode, Capcom has a hit-or-miss tendency with patching the online services for its games, which means that this update is likely going to go over really well or make things worse than they already are.

A previous patch to try and promote play between console and PC players had the latter effect, hurting the experience for a lot of players after going live.

Since the Champion Edition release likely signifies the end of Capcom’s focus solely being on the game as the company focuses on its next entry in the fighting game genre, Seth is probably going to be the last new character we see added to the game.

This means that outside of the Tournament Mode, this netcode patch might be the last big batch of support for SFV outside of stabilization for the game in general.

Update Feb. 18 8:35pm CT: The update was not a full netcode fix. Instead, the new patch now makes PC players verify their files to play online matches, thus making any netcode mod to improve the experience unusable.

However, the netcode update could still happen later this week in a separate patch after the server maintenance is completely finished.