Tekken 8 officially showcased at new PlayStation State of Play

Bandai Namco shocked fans during the PlayStation State of Play today by giving fans their first look at the next era of Tekken, confirming that it is in fact Tekken 8 coming next for fans.

Not only did fans get to see their first look at the game, but also actual gameplay too—though it doesn’t have any of the final UI that will actually be visible. The stunning visuals depict Kazuya and Jin facing off in the rain, though not much more than that was revealed.

No release date or window was given for Tekken 8, likely meaning it is going to be a 2024 or later release. Bandai will likely share more information about the game soon, perhaps at Tokyo Games Show 2022.

Tekken 7 was released in 2015 and has steadily received updates as recently as last month following a teaser for Tekken 8 at Evo 2022.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.