BlazBlue series creator Toshimichi Mori leaving Arc System Works, community shows support

The series' future is up in the air, but fans are just happy to show what it has meant to them.

After almost 20 years with the company, Toshimichi Mori is leaving Arc System Works.

Mori is best known as the creator and lead of the BlazBlue series—overseeing the franchise’s launch and acting as the illustrator for several of the earliest entries.

After helping develop ArcSys’ Guilty Gear X ahead of its launch in July 2000 with an external company, he was invited to join the team internally, officially signing to continue his work alongside GG creator and lead Daisuke Ishiwatari in October 2023. He would go on to direct Guilty Gear XX Slash and be involved in multiple other titles.

Eventually, Mori wanted to challenge himself after years of working on other fighting games by making his own within ArcSys, leading to the development of BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger and the birth of a new franchise that he calls his masterpiece.

BlazBlue got me into traditional fighting games.



Even though Mori trolled the fuck out of me I wouldn’t be the fighting game fan I am today without him.https://t.co/7VXY8apHbQ https://t.co/xkp7ii4l9Q — CLG RB | ApologyMan @ CEOtaku (@ApologyMan) September 25, 2022

“I cherish many of the experiences I have had during my 20 years there, whether it was working for various fighting game titles, developing my own masterpiece BlazBlue, or connecting with many of our users,” Mori said. “I have nothing but gratitude towards the staff of Arc System Works and others who have worked with me, as well as all the users who supported us. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

With his sudden departure, Mori apologizes since this might cause fans of BlazBlue some “anxiety” at what might come in the future for the series—with the latest entry being BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle in 2018.

It is unlikely that his decision to leave will completely end the franchise, especially since ArcSys has been going back through its older titles and adding quality of life features such as improved online play to keep those dedicated communities alive. Without the main mind behind the series, a new entry is unlikely to come shortly, barring a surprise announcement.

Even though he is leaving the company, Mori has stated that he hopes to create more games in the future. After his announcement, he even doubled down on that following the outpouring of support from the fighting game community.

“Thank you so much for your kind words!” Mori said. “I will continue to do my best in the gaming business, so thank you very much for your support!”