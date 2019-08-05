Are you looking to be the best in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Or are you playing the game for the first time and just wondering who to play? Well, do we have a tier list for you.
After unlocking all the characters and putting hours into the game to collect every Spirit, you probably feel that you can reach greater heights, take on the best, and step up to challenge some of the best players in the world. To help you achieve that dream, we’ve put together a comprehensive tier list based on competitive play, character statistics, and the metagame to give you a fighting chance.
For those who don’t know, a tier list is a list of playable characters in a game, ranked by their viability in a competitive setting. Characters are usually listed by most powerful, or most useful, at the time of writing.
As such, tier lists are vital for those looking to get into a competitive scene—and for those who think learning over 70 individual fighters’ movesets and matchups can be a little daunting. This tier list should give you an idea of how every fighter is valued in the current competitive landscape.
Note: The list in its current iteration is based off an assortment of other tier lists compiled into one. The list will also be updated over time as DLC fighters are added to the game and the meta shifts through patches.
The list
The placement of fighters in each tier is random—they aren’t ranked by best to worst within a certain tier. We’re ranking fighters based on their tier alone. This list will be updated eventually to explain why each character is in the specific tier.
The list will also be updated throughout the year to reflect the competitive scene as a whole.
S Tier
- Daisy
- Inkling
- Lucina
- Olimar
- Peach
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Wolf
- Joker
- Hero
A + Tier
- Fox
- Palutena
- Snake
- Wario
A Tier
- Ike
- Greninja
- Chrom
- Pokémon Trainer
- R.O.B.
- Roy
- Shulk
- Young Link
- Zero Suit Samus
B Tier
- Bowser
- Captain Falcon
- Cloud
- Donkey Kong
- Dr. Mario
- Falco
- Ganondorf
- Link
- Lucario
- Luigi
- Mario
- Marth
- Mega Man
- Meta Knight
- Mewtwo
- Mii Swordfighter
- Pac-Man
- Richter Belmont
- Simon Belmont
- Sonic
- Toon Link
- Villager
- Yoshi
C Tier
- Bayonetta
- Corrin
- Dark Samus
- Dark Pit
- Diddy Kong
- Ice Climbers
- Incineroar
- King Dedede
- Ken
- Lucas
- Mii Brawler
- Mii Gunner
- Mr. Game and Watch
- Ness
- Pit
- Rosalina and Luma
- Ridley
- Ryu
- Samus
- Wii Fit Trainer
- Zelda
D Tier
- Bowser Jr.
- Duck Hunt Dog
- Isabelle
- King K. Rool
- Kirby
- Jigglypuff
- Pirahna Plant
- Robin
- Sheik
E Tier
- Little Mac