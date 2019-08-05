Are you looking to be the best in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Or are you playing the game for the first time and just wondering who to play? Well, do we have a tier list for you.

After unlocking all the characters and putting hours into the game to collect every Spirit, you probably feel that you can reach greater heights, take on the best, and step up to challenge some of the best players in the world. To help you achieve that dream, we’ve put together a comprehensive tier list based on competitive play, character statistics, and the metagame to give you a fighting chance.

For those who don’t know, a tier list is a list of playable characters in a game, ranked by their viability in a competitive setting. Characters are usually listed by most powerful, or most useful, at the time of writing.

As such, tier lists are vital for those looking to get into a competitive scene—and for those who think learning over 70 individual fighters’ movesets and matchups can be a little daunting. This tier list should give you an idea of how every fighter is valued in the current competitive landscape.

Note: The list in its current iteration is based off an assortment of other tier lists compiled into one. The list will also be updated over time as DLC fighters are added to the game and the meta shifts through patches.

The list

The placement of fighters in each tier is random—they aren’t ranked by best to worst within a certain tier. We’re ranking fighters based on their tier alone. This list will be updated eventually to explain why each character is in the specific tier.

The list will also be updated throughout the year to reflect the competitive scene as a whole.

S Tier

Daisy

Inkling

Lucina

Olimar

Peach

Pichu

Pikachu

Wolf

Joker

Hero

A + Tier

Fox

Palutena

Snake

Wario

A Tier

Ike

Greninja

Chrom

Pokémon Trainer

R.O.B.

Roy

Shulk

Young Link

Zero Suit Samus

B Tier

Bowser

Captain Falcon

Cloud

Donkey Kong

Dr. Mario

Falco

Ganondorf

Link

Lucario

Luigi

Mario

Marth

Mega Man

Meta Knight

Mewtwo

Mii Swordfighter

Pac-Man

Richter Belmont

Simon Belmont

Sonic

Toon Link

Villager

Yoshi

C Tier

Bayonetta

Corrin

Dark Samus

Dark Pit

Diddy Kong

Ice Climbers

Incineroar

King Dedede

Ken

Lucas

Mii Brawler

Mii Gunner

Mr. Game and Watch

Ness

Pit

Rosalina and Luma

Ridley

Ryu

Samus

Wii Fit Trainer

Zelda

D Tier

Bowser Jr.

Duck Hunt Dog

Isabelle

King K. Rool

Kirby

Jigglypuff

Pirahna Plant

Robin

Sheik

E Tier