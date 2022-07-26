MultiVersus is an upcoming free-to-play crossover fighting game developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. It is a platformer fighting game where players can play as their favorite characters from various forms of media over the generations.

MultiVersus has currently entered its open beta phase and players have already taken to it like fish in water. The characters in this game are extremely varied ranging from popular comic book franchises to old-school cartoon characters, all coming together in a fighting game experience. Every character is played differently with unique skills and strategies to them.

When it comes to popular old-school cartoon characters, none are more popular and well-known than the wacky duo of Tom and Jerry.

Tom and Jerry

Quite possibly the most iconic duo in animation history, Tom and Jerry make their way to MultiVersus as a playable duo character. They might be at odds with each other in the cartoon show, but they work as a well-oiled machine in this game. Tom and Jerry is a mage-class character that focuses on ranged attacks while also being competent at melee range

Their antics and interactions from the show also spill out into MultiVersus where they deal damage to their opponents collaterally while fighting with each other. To make the most of their abilities, the game has introduced a perk system that Tom and Jerry use to their advantage.

Best Perks for Tom and Jerry in MultiVersus

Image via WB Interactive

Perks are global buffs that can be utilized by any character in the game to make them stronger. Most perks can stack with each other, further amplifying their effectiveness. The game has its fair share of common perks that everyone can use but there are a few character-specific perks that are unique.

When it comes to Tom and Jerry, these perks work the best. Each of the passive skills are stackable.

Dynamite split: Tom uses his bat to split the dynamite into three separate sticks, causing damage in a larger radius.

Tom uses his bat to split the dynamite into three separate sticks, causing damage in a larger radius. Let it rain dog!: This passive effect makes the team’s overall projectiles move 20 percent faster than normal.

This passive effect makes the team’s overall projectiles move 20 percent faster than normal. Shirt Cannon Sniper: This passive effect increases the team’s overall projectile damage by seven percent against distant enemies.

This passive effect increases the team’s overall projectile damage by seven percent against distant enemies. That’s flammable, Doc!: When enemies are knocked back by a projectile shot, any follow-up damage from Tom and Jerry or their team will end up igniting the enemies, dealing additional damage.

Apart from these, there are some universal perks that work effectively for Tom and Jerry as well.

Coffeezilla: Provides a 10 percent cooldown reduction to all skills for all team members. Can be stacked to 15 percent.

Provides a 10 percent cooldown reduction to all skills for all team members. Can be stacked to 15 percent. Speed Force Assist: Increases the base speed of every team member by four percent. Can be stacked to eight percent.

Increases the base speed of every team member by four percent. Can be stacked to eight percent. Triple Jump: Quite possibly the best perk in the game, allows characters to double jump after they hit an enemy in mid-air. This can be stacked, providing a total of three jumps.

Each of these perks provides a unique play experience for Tom and Jerry, making their dynamic the most interesting of all characters in MultiVersus.