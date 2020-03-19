Armada is hosting a Nintendo-sponsored online Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament

Armada is still putting in work for the Super Smash Bros. community. He’s partnered with Nintendo of Sweden to put on a sponsored online tournament in Smash Ultimate as part of his birthday celebration.

Although there are some heavy restrictions on who can enter the tournament, it’s still a big move to see Nintendo officially sponsor a creator’s online tournament, especially from someone like Armada who’s been critical of the company in the past.

The tournament will be held on March 28, Armada’s birthday. It will only be open to players in Scandinavia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark to keep it within the region. There might be a few regional exceptions like Iceland that will also be allowed in, but that will have to be decided by Armada and the server listing.

Any player who wants to enter will also need to be subscribed to Armada’s Twitch channel, where the tournament will be hosted. This basically equates to a $5 entry fee that will keep the entry numbers down to a reasonable amount.

The top-four finishers will receive prizes directly from Nintendo, ranging from memorabilia to other games from the company. Here’s how those prizes will be distributed.

Place Prize First A Nintendo Switch Lite console, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Switch,) and a Switch Pro Controller Second Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Switch) and a Link’s Awakening Beach Towel Third Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Switch) and a Link’s Awakening Beach Towel Fourth Link’s Awakening Beach Towel

This is a sign that Nintendo might start sponsoring more online events. Hosting a tournament while so many people are stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic could also be a positive for Armada. Smash fans will now have an actual event to watch rather than just players practicing the game on stream.

Armada’s birthday tournament will begin on March 28 with plans to start streaming at 8am CT on Aramada’s Twitch channel.