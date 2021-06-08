Are there any secret or unlockable characters in Guilty Gear Strive?

Guilty Gear Strive is finally here, bringing with it a new and returning cast of characters that looks to make its mark on the world and claim another victory.

For any newcomers to the series, though, the pool of 14 available characters could seem a little bit small. That could cause these players to wonder if are there any secret or hidden characters that aren’t on the initial roster but can be unlocked through playing the game.

If you’re looking for any additional characters aside from the cast of 14 (outside of any future DLC), you’ll be disappointed. There are no hidden characters that will need to be unlocked, which is pretty common in Arc System Works titles.

While this might be a bummer for a lot of people, it’s good news for the fighting game community, especially tournament organizers who won’t need to worry about having multiple systems unlock characters to run the games with everything available from the get-go.

Regardless, anyone hoping for additional characters for now will need to just wait for DLC releases in the future.