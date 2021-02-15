ArcSys tasks streamers to show off Guilty Gear Strive gameplay ahead of open beta

With Guilty Gear Strive set for its open beta in the upcoming week, fans will be able to get their eyes, not their hands, on some exclusive footage from content creators both physical and virtual as a preview.

FGC veteran Goichi “GO1” Kishida, notable Johnny main and two-time Guilty Gear EVO champion Omito “Omito” Hashimoto, and vtuber Mori Calliope are some of the biggest names set to stream the latest entry in the Guilty Gear franchise, beginning Feb. 16, 4am CT, ArcSystemWorks announced today. A full list of the approved streamers can be found here, along with links to their channel.

While the inclusion of rollback netcode announced in March last year was met with affirmation from many fans, Strive‘s follow-up closed beta in April 2020 was plagued with network and connection issues.

Hopefully, the servers will be better equipped this time round for Strive‘s open beta, available for on PlayStation serves for all who preordered any version of the game. It begins Feb. 17 at 9pm CT until Feb. 21 at 8:59pm CT, and will be the final public showing of the game ahead of its scheduled launch on April 6.