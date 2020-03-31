Arc World Tour 2020 canceled due to coronavirus outbreak

After postponing and canceling several events over the last month, Arc System Works has officially canceled the remainder of the Arc World Tour 2020 due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

This does not mean that ASW games won’t be represented at other events, but the structure of the World Tour has been removed from the 2020 calendar.

Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, we have decided to cancel ARC WORLD TOUR 2020 in its entirety.



The health of our competitors, staff members and community members is our top priority. Thank you for your understanding.



Full details & PR: https://t.co/R4T6Sw0vRv#AWT2020 pic.twitter.com/vthMbFVuQF — ArcSystemWorks ➡️ Staying Inside (@ArcSystemWorksU) March 31, 2020

ARCREVO Japan 2020, ARCREVO Korea 2020, all DAREDEVIL events, and the Arc World Tour 2020 Finals have been canceled entirely, though ARCREVO Japan and the Arc World Tour 2020 Finals may be held as independent events later in the year.

“The health of our competitors, staff members and community members is our top priority,” AWS said. “This decision also comes at the face of increased difficulty in facilitating a fair competition throughout the tour. We regret to inform those who have been eagerly anticipating this tour of its cancellation. We thank you for your understanding.”

While AWS is the only developer to cancel its World Tour events, Capcom, Bandai Namco, and others very well may follow suit.

Arc System Works said it’s planning to take into account the state of global conditions when planning the 2021 World Tour, although the plan right now is probably to prepare like things will be ready to go at a normal pace next season.