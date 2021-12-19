Android 21 (Lab Coat) revealed for Dragon Ball FighterZ

Is this a new fighter or something else?

Though new content seemingly coming to an end for Dragon Ball FighterZ in 2021, Bandai Namco and Arc System Works revealed Android 21 (Lab Coat) as a new fighter for the game during Jump Fest 2022.

The messaging around the character is a little mixed, but Bandai has confirmed Android 21 (Lab Coat) is an “upcoming character,” which seemingly hints at an entirely new fighter and not an alternate costume for the version of Android 21 already available in the game.

An upcoming character for #DBFZ was revealed during Jump Festa 2022…



Android 21 (Lab Coat) will soon join the fight! pic.twitter.com/B7AxeBO9og — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) December 19, 2021

Android 21’s in-game appearance swaps frequently in DBFZ’s story mode, where her Majin form is typically the result of her anger or hunger taking over her. Meanwhile, her more human-like appearance is the version of the character players are first introduced to at the start of the game.

The brief teaser shows animations for Android 21 (Lab Coat) but nothing else—not even a release date.

Prior to this, DBFZ’s newest fighter was Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta. The fused fighter released on March 12 and brought an end to Season Pass Three, with no announcement of a fourth season made at any point.

With Android 21 (Lab Coat), fans will have to wait for more information, including confirmation of whether it’s a new look for the playable version of Android 21, an entirely new fighter, or a mix between the two. But, at least fans have more content to look forward to now rather than a continued dry spell.